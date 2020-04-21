At 7 PM today we will get the official announcement about the current coronavirus measures in the Netherlands. We’ll get information about things such as until when will the deadline be extended and what measures will stay and which will be eased off.

The advice given to the cabinet is made by the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), the team officially advising the cabinet on the measures to take during the coronavirus crisis. Among the different suggestions, one of the main topics is what to do about schools, reports NOS. It’s expected that the cabinet will largely follow this advice.

Partial opening of schools

Following the Scandinavian model, where they have already partially opened schools, the Netherlands might soon follow after the May holidays.

The way this would work in practice is that there would only be half-days at schools or that children will go to school alternatively. Childcare and special primary education might potentially open without any sort of restrictions after the May holidays.

Meanwhile, secondary schools may begin physical classes again. But this will only happen if primary schools avoid another coronavirus outbreak for at least one month.

Sports: youths can play team sports again

The advice given in regards to sports differs from children, teenagers and professional athletes. Children, who are of maximum 12 years of age, can participate in sporting activities without thinking about the 1.5 meter distancing protocols.

Teenagers from the age of 12 and 18 can also participate in group sports but they need to keep the necessary distance.

For professional athletes, individual training is allowed, varying from the type of sport they practice. Group sports are however not advised, as there is a high risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

No visits to nursing homes

Unfortunately for those who have elderly in nursing homes, they will not be able to visit them because of the risk of bringing the virus from the outside. Visiting measures will therefore not be relaxed for the time being.

What about contact professions?

There’s not a lot of consensus in the OMT on what to do with regards to contact professions, as the risk of exposure varies from job to job. For example, OMT says a dentist could manage their risk better than a hairdresser.

The cabinet will need to decide individually on all of the above factors, and part of making the decision is making sure that the hospitals do not become overwhelmed and that hospital admission numbers continue to fall.

Stay tuned at 7 PM for the official announcement of the cabinet’s decision on the measures, which we will cover extensively for you.

