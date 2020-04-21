One of the industries that has been majorly affected by the coronavirus crisis is hairdressing salons. Considering that we all need a trim from time to time and that attempting to cut our hair at home can result in some unfortunate aesthetic accidents, when can we expect them to open?

A new protocol has been developed and proposed by two unions, CNV and FNV, with the help of hairdressing organisation ANKO, in order to allow hairdressers to get back to work, reports RTL Nieuws.

Safety precautions

One of the potential ways of re-opening hairdressers involves taking some necessary safety precautions. As such, both the hairdresser and the customer need to wear face masks, while the hairdresser also needs to wear gloves. Hairdressers will also need to keep a distance from each other within the salon.

More demand for hairdressers

As the weeks have gone by since businesses have closed, so has the demand for hairdressers.

If the protocol does pass through and hairdressers open for business once more, the pricing will be more expensive. This is because people will now need to pay extra for the safety equipment of the hairdressers, as they cannot support the costs on their own.

