This week’s figures from the RIVM are in, and they show the lowest number of infections since early December.

Over the past week, 35,635 people have tested positive for COVID, compared to the prior week’s 38,776 positive tests.

Hospitalisations are also down, with 1,264 new nursing ward patients, 241 of which are new patients in the ICU. This is against the previous week’s 1,446 and 255, respectively.

Deaths have declined as well, with 512 people passing away from coronavirus-related complications. The week before, 608 people had died.

In case you missed any of the other coronavirus news over the past week, here’s a brief summary:

Curfew

The cabinet has implemented a curfew (avondklok) as a new measure to help contain the spread of the new more contagious strain of COVID-19. Until February 9, people are no longer allowed on the streets over the hours of 9 PM to 4:30 AM.

There are a handful of exceptions and a declaration form that must be filled out in certain situations that would require you to be out during curfew hours.

Rioting

Since the curfew went into effect on Saturday, riots have taken place each night throughout the Netherlands. Riot police have been dispersed in multiple Dutch cities to try to curb the destruction, arson, and violence.

The civil unrest has made international headlines and has drawn much disgust and criticism from local leaders.

Data breach

Two suspects have been arrested for illegally selling personal data poached from the GGD’s two largest coronavirus systems.

The addresses, telephone numbers, and BSNs have been sold for millions of euros. Investigators believe GGD employees were being bribed for the datasets. Over 26,000 GGD employees have access to the data. While working from home, it can easily be passed along to criminals.

GGD authorities were unaware of the crimes and plan to upgrade their security.

