Primary schools have been partially open for almost two weeks now, and we’re beginning to see how the weeks of homeschooling have affected the students. Luckily, it seems to be mostly good news, NOS reports.

Primary school teachers were asked by General Association of School Leaders (AVS) about how their students had progressed during their time away from school. 90% said that the progress of their students was constant: that is, that the coronavirus crisis hadn’t had much of an impact on their learning progress.

10% of those surveyed reported a delay in their students’ learning, and 1% said that the delay was serious. “Plans are already being made for students where a delay in progress has been identified,” said AVS Vice President Ingrid Doornbos. She also mentioned that in some schools, students’ learning progress was actually ahead of where it might otherwise have been.

AVS praises teachers and parents, but warns that the crisis isn’t over yet

The AVS was quick to praise parents and teachers for how they had handled the crisis: teachers had created online learning systems in an extremely short space of time, and parents had successfully juggled working from home and homeschooling.

But the impact of coronavirus on primary schools is not over yet. There are still going to be issues with teachers being able to teach: some may be in a risk group, some may have cold symptoms and need to stay home, and others may have ill family members.

It is also not clear yet how schools are going to manage parents who decide not to send their children back to school. As of yet, there are no plans to provide online education for these children.

