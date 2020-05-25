While countries around Europe are easing measures, an incident across the border in Germany reminds us that the crisis is far from over.

A private party held at a restaurant in Leer, Germany, right across the border from Groningen, lead to 18 of the guests being infected with coronavirus, reports RTL Nieuws.

Party thrown to celebrate easing of measures

Ironically, the party, organized by the owner of the restaurant, was held in order to celebrate easing the measures against the coronavirus in Germany.

14 people were infected during the party and another four people got infected by contact with people who went to the private party. 118 people have been preventively quarantined as some of the guests are already showing coronavirus symptoms.

As one would expect from a party celebrating easing of coronavirus measures, people did not respect the necessary social distancing rules at the party. Hands were shaken, the staff did not wear masks, nor was the 1.5-metre distance respected.

The guest list was also inadequate, leading to more guests coming than there were on the list. The owner faces a fine of up to 25,000 euros for this reason.

German Health Minister Carola Reimann said that this outbreak proves that the battle with the coronavirus is far from over. “It is still there and we must work together to ensure that the efforts of the past few weeks have not been in vain.”

