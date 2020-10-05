Two hours of every weekday will now be dedicated to the elderly and vulnerable at supermarkets. This is in line with the latest national coronavirus measures announced on October 5th and will kick in today.

The first hour dedicated to the vulnerable will be from 7 am to 8 am nationwide, whilst the second hour will be determined by the supermarkets, reports Trouw. But people who do not fit into this category are unlikely to be turned away, as medical fitness cannot be questioned for private reasons.

This measure was recommended back in March when many people were hoarding products like toilet paper and preserved food. Grocery stores implemented this in order to make sure the elderly could safely buy food and supplies. The measure was slowly discontinued around July when the coronavirus situation in the Netherlands began to calm down. But of course, as the second wave has broken previous Dutch records, these measures have been deemed necessary once again.

Impacts for supermarkets

The Central Bureau for Food Trade (CBL) believes the cabinet’s decision to enforce opening hours for the vulnerable was a hasty one. It argues that this is not needed in every store, as some locations see hardly any elderly customers. The organisation further highlights that customers cannot be turned away and the decision could have severe impacts for supermarkets.

Feature Image: Anna Shvets/Pexels