Want to learn Dutch but have difficulty making head or tail of the tongue-twisting sounds of the lowlands? Time to put on your headphones — but not to drown out the noise. Instead, we’ve gathered the best podcasts to help you learn Dutch.

Dutchies are known for being good at English, and if you’re determined to, you’ll likely be able to get by in the Netherlands without speaking a word of Dutch. However, having at least some basic vocabulary will make your time here much more fun and open the doors to many more opportunities.

So whether you need Dutch for work or want to impress your Dutch inlaws, these podcasts will have you spreken Nederlands in no time!

Podcasts for learning Dutch as a beginner

The podcasts in this section are made specifically for Dutch language learners. The hosts know that their audiences are new to the challenging sounds of the Dutch’ g’ and ‘sch,’ so they try to speak slowly and clearly.

These podcasts are a great first stepping stone on your Dutch journey.

1. DutchPod101

This podcast provides beginners with the fundamentals they need to start learning Dutch. A mix of grammar, vocabulary, and conversation, DutchPod101 takes listeners through the basics of the Dutch language in short (10 minutes or so) episodes.

The hosts speak both English and Dutch during the episodes, so you’ll surely understand everything!

You can find most of their episodes for free online, but if you want to access additional resources via their website, you’ll have to subscribe. DutchPod101 also has a YouTube channel with helpful videos, so check it out if you’re unsure about paying for their website content!

🎧 Where to listen: Radio Nederland, Google Podcasts, or DutchPod101’s website. 🔥 Good for: Beginners who want explanations in English (but DutchPo191 also has options for other levels.)

2. Een Beetje Nederlands

Een Beetje Nederlands (“A Little Dutch”) is a great podcast for people who want to learn Dutch while also learning about Dutch history and culture: There are episodes on everything from popular sporting events to famous Dutchies to World War II!

The episodes are 12-30 minutes long, fully in Dutch, and the host speaks slowly. PDF transcriptions of each episode are available on the podcast’s website — super handy for checking your understanding and practising pronunciation!

🎧 Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Podcast Addict, or the Een Beetje Nederlands website. 🔥 Good for: Beginners who want to listen to a podcast with a personal touch.

3. Zeg het in het Nederlands

This was the number one most recommended Dutch learning podcast when we asked DutchReviewers on our Instagram, so it’s a crowd-pleaser! Meaning “Say it in Dutch,” the podcast covers a wide range of topics in slow-paced Dutch.

It’s very similar to Een Beetje Nederlands but has been around for a bit longer, so there are more episodes for you to dive into! However, it’s a bit less personal, and some people find the voice of the Zeg het in het Nederlands presenter a little monotonous (how controversial! 😵).

Episodes are 13-40 minutes long, and PDF transcripts can be found for each episode on the Zeg het in het Nederlands blog.

🎧 Where to listen: Spotify, SoundCloud, RadioviaInternet.NL, and the Zeg het in het Nederlands blog. 🔥 Good for: Beginners who want to learn about anything from beer to current events to famous Dutchies.

Podcasts for learning Dutch as an intermediate speaker

Are you already proficient in the Nederlandse taal but are looking for a way to fall back in love with learning Dutch? Or maybe you feel like you’ve plateaued in your language classes and need to spice up your vocabulary with some weird idioms.

Whatever the challenge, the podcasts in this section are guaranteed to help! They aren’t made specifically for language learners but are rich in content — and spoken at a conversational tempo.

4. Yous & Yay: New Emotions

This podcast is hosted by the two musicians Sef and Pepijn (AKA Yous and Yay). In each episode, they invite a new interesting personality on the podcast to interview them about their life and career.

They speak to “interesting people, inspiring people, beautiful people, annoying people, and cuddly people,” most of whom work in a creative field.

Touching on lighthearted and deeper subjects while keeping a relaxed tone and tempo, this podcast is great for learning Dutch as it is used in conversations! The episodes are up to two hours long, so you can easily listen to them while working out, cleaning, or whatever other tasks you might want some distraction from.

🎧 Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, NPO Radio 1 Podcasts, or VPRO. 🔥 Good for: Intermediate speakers who want to challenge themselves to follow longer conversations in Dutch.

5. De Universiteit van Nederland This podcast has more than 300 episodes for you to dive into to not only learn Dutch but also learn about — well, almost everything! You can think of “The University of the Netherlands” as somewhat of a Dutch TedTalk podcast. It has short (around 15 minutes) episodes, each of which is presented by a scientist from a Dutch university. In each episode, the host briefly introduces the theme, followed by a mini-lecture from the scientist. While there might be a bit of science jargon, the podcast is made for laypersons, so don’t worry — you won’t have to Google Translate like a madperson every 10 seconds. These podcast episodes’ clear presentation style and structure make them easier to follow than Dutch conversational podcasts! 🎧 Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, PodNL, and De Universiteit van Nederland website. 🔥 Good for: Intermediate speakers who want a TedTalk-like experience.

Podcasts for learning Dutch as an advanced speaker

6. DAMN, HONEY

This podcast is hosted by Marie and Nydia, two friends, writers, and feminists who loudly and unapologetically talk about “fast fashion, being fat, the menstrual cycle, breasts, validism, catcalling, women in politics, sports and art, non-motherhood, sexual pleasure, the history of the Dutch women’s movement, autism, heteronormativity, porn, abortion and MOREEE!”

They were also number three on Vogue Netherlands’ “Ones to watch: Dutch women who make a difference in 2020.”

The bi-weekly episodes are around two hours long but have shorter topical episodes of about 20 minutes. It’s a good podcast for learning conversational Dutch, but it can sometimes be a little difficult to follow. Mainly just because jokes, laughter, and banter all play an important part in the episodes.

But, if you want to learn the kind of Dutch you’ll need to gossip with your Dutchie friends at the next borrel — then DAMN, HONEY is your new best friend!

🎧 Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and PodNL. 🔥 Good for: Intermediate to advanced listeners who want to challenge themselves by listening to faster-paced Dutch — while feeling like they’re catching up with the girls.

7. Echt Gebeurd

This podcast is great for hearing various Dutch voices, speaking with slightly different dialects, and in different tempos. Translated to “Really Happened” or “True Story,” the creators of Echt Gebeurd lend their podium to Dutchies who have a true — but almost unbelievable — story to tell. It’s guaranteed to be funny, heartwarming, and sometimes echt cringe (which we love).

Echt Gebeurd is inspired by the American podcast “The Moth” and brings new 10-20 minute episodes every week.

🎧 Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, PodNL, and RadioviaInternet.NL. 🔥 Good for: Intermediate to advanced speakers (depending on the episode) who want a good giggle.

8. SBS Dutch

This podcast is made by the SBS (Special Broadcasting Service), an Australian broadcasting service. But it’s also a hidden gem for learning Dutch! The SBS Dutch podcast consists of independent news and Dutch-Australian community stories.

However, the overall focus is on topics relevant to the international community. That means you can learn Dutch by listening to stories and news you already know — by hearing them in a Dutch-Australian context.

The episodes are ultra-short (5-15 minutes), perfect for our continuously-shrinking attention spans. So get those headphones on!

🎧 Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Audible, and the SBS Dutch website. 🔥 Good for: Intermediate to advanced speakers (depending on the episode) who want to keep up with international events.

9. De Dag

This podcast is created by NPO Radio 1, one of the Netherlands’ main broadcasting channels. De Dag brings new episodes every workday, so there’s plenty to listen to!

Each episode is about 20 minutes long and focuses on one of the most interesting news stories from that day or another noteworthy current event. There’s a good mix of international and domestic news, so you can follow stories you already know and learn more about what’s happening in the Netherlands.

🎧 Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RadioviaInternet.NL, PodNL, and the NPO Radio 1 website. 🔥 Good for: Intermediate to advanced speakers who want to learn Dutch while getting their daily dose of news.

That’s it! Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate, or advanced speaker, one of these Dutch podcasts will hopefully tickle your fancy (and your brain’s language centre 🧠).

Let’s grab those headphones and create some new neural pathways. Hoera for a new language!

