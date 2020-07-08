Yesterday evening, five people became unwell after opening a suitcase at Schiphol airport. The suitcase contained an unknown substance, which is currently being examined by a laboratory. 

The five people in question were security staff, who opened the suitcase after it had been seized. The incident took place in a commercial building at the airport. The staff who opened the suitcase became slightly unwell and were examined by medical personnel. They did not need to be hospitalised. Their complaints have now decreased, NU.nl reports.

What exactly the substance is remains unclear: it is currently under investigation in a laboratory. The Royal Marechaussee is also investigating the incident. The spokesperson for the security region says that the substance is not a danger to public health.

