After being postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, the Eurostar line that was supposed to be established this year in April will start this autumn.

The Secretary of State for infrastructure, Stientje van Veldhoven, signed a treaty that will make the train line possible, reports AD.

Four countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, France and the UK have signed agreements that simplifies the process of passport controls and security.

The procedures will take place at the beginning of the journeys, in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. That way, people will not need to get off in Brussels to for passport control, saving one hour of train travel.

According to Van Veldhoven, “You will be travelling comfortably, quickly and easily by train from Amsterdam to London in just over four hours. No more hassle with checks and delays in Brussels. A Eurostar train has roughly twice as many seats as an average plane and CO2 emissions per passenger are considerably lower. This makes the train to London a truly sustainable and full-fledged alternative to flying.”

The Eurostar train will begin running trips again from Amsterdam to London, with the stop in Brussels, starting from 6 July. Depending on the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak, the train will have two rides daily in August and three rides in autumn, when the direct line will also commence.

Excited for the chance of direct trips to London? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied.