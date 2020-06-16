Numbers published by the RIVM (National Institute for Health and Environment) show an increase in the number of people with coronavirus in intensive care for the third day in the row.

It is the first time since the peak in April that cases of coronavirus in ICUs have increased for three days in a row, reports AD. As of now, there are 87 ICU coronavirus patients in the Netherlands. That’s an increase of 8 patients since Sunday and 14 patients since last Friday.

No reason for panic

Minister Hugo de Jonge has expressed that the increase in coronavirus cases in ICUs is no reason for panic or for bringing back restrictions again. The government uses the number of coronavirus cases in ICUs as one of several figures to determine whether further measures are necessary. What De Jonge refers to as the “signal value” has not been reached: that would be an increase of 10 or more coronavirus cases in ICUs, per day, for at least three days in a row.

The government monitors the figures daily to check if measures are needed or not. According to Minister De Jonge, “You look at IC admissions, but also at hospital admissions and test results. You look at several indicators at the same time.” As long as the numbers are below the “signal values”, the government will not intervene as it is not necessary. In the words of the Minister, “We did not develop those signal values ​​for nothing”.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news on the coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: J. van Rosmalen/Wikimedia Commons