There might be a shortage of coronavirus tests in the Netherlands by autumn.

Currently, there are 20,000 tests being conducted on a daily basis in the Netherlands. RIVM estimates that there will be a need for 70,000 daily tests by autumn, meaning that the testing capacity needs to be extended considerably, reports RTL Nieuws.

Autumn is usually the season where people report common cold symptoms. Because of this, more tests will be needed then to take into account all the people who will want to get tested.

Over the past few days, it has become clear that the GGDs cannot test everyone within 24 hours. More staff has been deployed to aid with the testing, but this has not been possible everywhere throughout the Netherlands. In South Holland, it can take up to 72 hours before the result of a test is known.

Three months of test supply

Laboratories currently need to keep stock of tests for three months at a time. However, there’s uncertainty if that will be enough by the time autumn starts and the testing capacity needs to be expanded.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva