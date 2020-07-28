The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) will be meeting today to discuss the usage of face masks in public spaces in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

They have been asked by the Cabinet to research how face masks can be widely used in order to prevent the spread of the virus, RTL Nieuws reports.

This comes after the number of new coronavirus cases spiked last week. A survey also revealed that a majority of Dutch people are in favour of wearing a face mask in public indoor areas.

A press conference may follow later today with the recommendations and policies from the OMT. There are concerns that the Dutch are also less compliant with coronavirus rules. In areas where the 1.5-metre distance can’t be respected, such as on shopping streets or in stores, a face mask may offer vital protection against the virus.

The Cabinet has also asked the Outbreak Management Team to look into the possibility of testing people who come from high-risk areas, even if they have no health complaints. This way, those who test negative will also need to spend less time in quarantine upon arrival in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva