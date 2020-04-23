The cabinet has said that primary schools should aim to reopen fully before the summer holidays begin, if the initial partial opening goes well, NOS reports.

That means that they would likely reopen fully by 1 June. Depending on the regionally variable date for summer holidays to begin, that would mean students would get between 4 and 6 weeks of regular classes before vacation begins.

Primary schools will reopen partially after May vacation

Primary schools will reopen partially after the May vacation, as we learned during Tuesday’s press conference. This decision was based on the available scientific evidence, which indicates that children under twelve tend to get infected less often and have much less severe symptoms of coronavirus.

Alternating days better than half days

Education institutes advised schools to begin by allowing half of their students to come to school one day, and the other half the next day, alternating throughout the week. This a better option than all students getting half days, as it minimises contact for both students and teachers. But it is up to individual primary schools to choose whether to take this advice.

Parents not allowed in school building or yard

After the May vacation, parents may not come into the school or the schoolyard. It’s not clear if that will change once all students have full school weeks after 1 June.

Feature Image: Pixabay/Pexels