Many of us are aware that we are now permitted to get tested for coronavirus in the Netherlands. But how and where, exactly, do we go about doing it? Are antibody tests available? And how does it work with travel? We’ve got answers your top 10 burning questions.
The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has made testing cost-free and available to the public since June 1. The idea is that the more testing happens, the more the spread of the virus can be controlled and monitored. But there are still many questions about how exactly testing works left unanswered. We’ve sorted through all your corona testing queries, and found the answers you’ll want to know.
1Just how sick do I have to be to get tested?
It’s important to get tested if you are experiencing any of the key indicating symptoms of coronavirus. Generally, you can get tested if your complaints include:
- cold-like symptoms
- a stuffy nose
- a runny nose
- sneezing
- a sore throat
- a cough
- fever
- sudden loss of smell or taste.
Where it gets a bit murky is that many of these symptoms are common, regardless of whether the virus is present. After all, people had been bothered by sore throats and sneezing long before coronavirus existed. This is why it’s wise to check-in first with your doctor. They will help you determine whether your symptoms are cause for concern, or perhaps just a bit of paracetamol. Testing appointments can be made at https://coronatest.nl/.
2When should I get tested?
Call your doctor (your huisarts) as soon as you notice your symptoms. The virus usually has an incubation period of 5 – 6 days (that’s the amount of time it takes to start showing symptoms). Because of this, the recommendation is not to get tested too soon. If possible, get tested on the third day of symptoms for the most accurate results.
The risk of taking the test too soon is that the test result could be falsely negative. Alternately, by the fourth day of complaints, your body is already breaking down the virus, so again the accuracy rate decreases. The prevailing advice is this: if you strongly believe you have coronavirus but your test result is negative, get tested again after a few days. In the meantime, stay home.
3Where do I go for testing?
There are over 80 drive-through testing locations in the Netherlands. When you schedule your appointment, they will assign you to a testing location. You’ll receive this information by text message or email. Be sure to wear a face mask to the testing station, and do not use public transport to get there.
4How do I visit a drive-through without a car?
You’re a sensible person in the Netherlands who rides a bike, and it’s not always easy or affordable to borrow or rent a car. Sound familiar? Fear not. If you’re unable to access four wheels, walking or cycling is allowed at most test locations but must be arranged in advance. Call first.
5What exactly is being tested?
The GGD uses a test called a PCR. It’s a molecular mucus test that gets sent to the lab for examination. You’ve seen it — it’s the long swab they put in your throat and way up your nose, the one that makes you grimace when you see it on the news. The test takes about 10 minutes. It’s not as bad as it looks. You can handle it.
Keep in mind, the PCR only tests whether the virus is present. It doesn’t show whether you’ve had it in the past.
6When will I see my results?
After your test, you’ll receive a message for the GGD as soon as it’s ready. It’s generally less than 48 hours. They will contact you as soon as possible, so don’t bother trying to reach them by phone.
If you want to confirm a negative test result with your own two eyes, you can view your results online by logging into the coronavirus test website using your DigiD. You’ll be notified when your web results are ready — it’s usually within two days.
7Are antibody tests available?
If you suspect you may have had coronavirus in the past but were not tested for it, you’ll probably be curious whether you have antibodies. This test is called a serological test and is conducted through a blood sample. It’s currently only taken for research purposes. While it can be done in some instances, the RIVM advises not to have the test on your own, as it can provide a false sense of security.
8How does contact tracing work?
The GGD conducts a contact investigation within 24 hours for patients infected with the coronavirus. The test follows the RIVM’s national guidelines to work out where you might have picked up the infection. They also want to determine who you could have unknowingly infected, and will ask you to provide a list of everyone you’ve been in contact with.
They will instruct you and the other members of your household to stay at home for 10 days, and give specific instructions on what else to do. These instructions include notifying your GP and employer of the test results.
You ‘close contacts’ are the people you’ve been in contact with for more than 15 minutes without maintaining a distance of 1.5 metres — people like your hairdresser or neighbour. Or people you may have been in contact with for less than 15 minutes but with a higher risk of transmission — like a person you’ve kissed. These contacts will be asked to stay home as much as possible for the next 10 days.
‘Other contacts’ include those with whom you’ve shared the same space for 15 minutes or more while maintaining a 1.5-metre distance — like a colleague or classmate. The GGD will give them advice on what to do. They’ll make sure any of your contacts can get tested quickly if they develop symptoms.
Bear in mind, contact tracing personnel capacities are being stretched in some cities, so some of the contacting responsibilities may go to the patient.
9Will I need to get tested if I travel?
If you’re returning to the Netherlands from travel in a high-risk area, as of mid-August, you’ll be able to get tested right away at Schiphol airport. You’ll be asked to self-quarantine for 10 days, regardless of whether your test results are negative.
If you develop coronavirus symptoms while on holiday abroad, the RIVM recommends contacting a local healthcare provider and getting tested if possible. If your test results are positive you will not be allowed to return to the Netherlands until you’ve been free of symptoms for 24 hours. You’ll need to remain in isolation until then.
The GGD doesn’t issue declarations confirming a person is free from COVID-19, as they only test people who are symptomatic. However, some commercial parties do offer this service for a fee.
10Should my kids get tested?
If you suspect your child may have been infected with coronavirus, they can receive the same test as an adult. The government provides a factsheet specific to requirements for children, but essentially,
- For a child younger than 12, call 0800 1202 to make an appointment (or +31 850 659 063 if calling from abroad).
- For older children (12 – 17) you can call 0800 1202 (or +31 850 659 063 if calling from abroad), but the child will also need to give consent for the test over the phone.
- Teens aged 16 and 17 can also make an appointment themselves by calling the same number.
Remember to take your child’s identity document to the test.
|Note: you may notice some discrepancies in the quarantine period in some of the government-issued information in the links provided. As of Tuesday, August 18, the self-isolation period has changed from 14 days to 10.
Do you still have questions about COVID-19 testing? Leave us a comment below, and be sure to visit government.nl.
Feature Image: Gustavo Fring/Pexels