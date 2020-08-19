The GGD conducts a contact investigation within 24 hours for patients infected with the coronavirus. The test follows the RIVM’s national guidelines to work out where you might have picked up the infection. They also want to determine who you could have unknowingly infected, and will ask you to provide a list of everyone you’ve been in contact with.

They will instruct you and the other members of your household to stay at home for 10 days, and give specific instructions on what else to do. These instructions include notifying your GP and employer of the test results.

You ‘close contacts’ are the people you’ve been in contact with for more than 15 minutes without maintaining a distance of 1.5 metres — people like your hairdresser or neighbour. Or people you may have been in contact with for less than 15 minutes but with a higher risk of transmission — like a person you’ve kissed. These contacts will be asked to stay home as much as possible for the next 10 days.

‘Other contacts’ include those with whom you’ve shared the same space for 15 minutes or more while maintaining a 1.5-metre distance — like a colleague or classmate. The GGD will give them advice on what to do. They’ll make sure any of your contacts can get tested quickly if they develop symptoms.

Bear in mind, contact tracing personnel capacities are being stretched in some cities, so some of the contacting responsibilities may go to the patient.