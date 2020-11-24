While it may be shocking to many expats, there are some pretty good reasons why the Dutch cycle without bike helmets. Here’s a few of them.

There are many shocking sights you see when it comes to the Dutch and bicycles. There are the ones carrying up to four children at a time; others managing to ride whilst their dog runs alongside attached by a lead; some holding onto another empty bike and others carrying two huge bags of shopping and still managing to wave to their friend as they cycle past. But perhaps the most shocking sight of all is the lack of protective headgear.

It may seem alien to an expat who has just moved to the Netherlands that the majority of the cycling population do not wear a helmet. Most countries in the western world, whilst it is not illegal, take a stern view on cycling without a helmet. So why is it then that the Dutch, a leading country when it comes to innovation and forward-thinking ideas, still refuse to wear a helmet?