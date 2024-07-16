24 TikToks explaining why Dutch biking culture is wheely ahead of its time

No one can deny that there’s a strong relationship between Dutchies and their fietsen. Interesting, entertaining, and sometimes odd — TikTok users are proving we aren’t the only ones who enjoy observing Dutch biking antics.

Cycling in the Netherlands can be especially anxiety-inducing for us internationals — but not for those superior Dutchies zooming past at lightning speed.

However, the lack of fear is not the only way to identify a Dutch cyclist. The Dutch have found a myriad of innovative ways to use their fietsen that we mere mortals would never have thought of.

Don’t worry, we won’t just leave you to your imagination — we have receipts in the form of TikToks! (Who says learning can’t be fun? 😉)

1. They can cycle really, really, really far

Now, I know what you’re thinking — lots of people cycle recreationally, and yes, maybe they cycle long distances. Buuut, Dutchies will cycle really, really far just for daily activities and think it’s normal. 😅

Maybe you think this isn’t that abnormal, but with how great public transport is in the Netherlands, you can get anywhere with minimal effort — so why endure the odyssey in the form of Dutch weather just to meet your friend for a coffee!?

Dutchies, however, prefer healthier (and cheaper) options, and that’s cycling. Even in the rain, apparently. 👀

2. They use their bikes to go EVERYWHERE

Not only will Dutchies go far on their bikes, but they’ll also go anywhere. Going to the shops? Cycle. Heading to work? Cycle. Having a night out? Cycle. Going to the airport? No reason not to take the bike.

You get the point, Dutchies will use their bikes to get to absolutely any destination they can think of. What a great way to skip traffic — at least, that’s what you’d think — but nee.

Everyone using their bicycles to get everywhere means the Netherlands has its own type of ‘rush hour traffic’.

3. They treat their bicycles like they’re minivans

Yep, go ahead and throw on the suitcases, oh, and your children. Cycling everywhere with kids might seem like a challenge, but Dutchies don’t let kids put a damper on their obsession with bikes.

They can climb on, too!

One, two, or even three children? Geen probleem!

In fact, the Dutch found a way to enjoy their journey, even if they have six kids to bring along with them. The solution? A bucket. A moving bucket. Attached to some steering mechanism and wheels — because why walk?

4. Plop their kids on bikes as soon as they can walk

Those buckets are a bit of a luxury for Dutch children, however. Usually, they’re expected to hop on their own two wheels as soon as they’re wobbling.

Oooh, the baby is crawling! It’s time to get her on a fiets!

Getting their children on bicycles as soon as possible is a big priority for Dutchies. After all, they are going to be cycling their whole lives, they might as well give them a head start.

Kinderen even learn to do super leuk tricks on their bikes!

5. Moving truck? Nee, dankje — the Dutch will use their fiets

Not having a car to help you get your stuff from one house to the next during a move is a problem quite a few of us experience in the Netherlands.

While some will hire a moving van, many Dutchies use another mode of transportation — you guessed it — their bikes. 🚲

Wondering what you could possibly fit on a bicycle? Well, how about a mattress…

Or couches?

6. They use the bicycle bell to swear at you — politely

If you’re in the Netherlands, you may not need to know Dutch, but knowing the language of the bicycle bell will certainly be a benefit.

Know your dings guys, it could be the difference between making it to your destination or face-planting into a canal.

7. Two bikes? One person can manage!

So, having cycled to the bike shop, you’ve bought a new bike and now sit with a problem. How do I get both my new bike and old one home? 🤔

Is your answer to call someone over to help? Nee!

Flex those cycling skills like a Dutchie. 💪

8. Freezing temperatures won’t stop them

Imagine it’s freezing, there’s ice and snow outside, and even fresh oliebollen won’t fix the cold that has entered your soul.

While normal humans would be inside, cosy under a blanket, sipping warme chokolademelk, Dutchies will just scrape the ice off their bikes and carry on as normal. 🥶

I mean, you gotta get to work so you can afford to stuff your face with pepernoten somehow, right?

9. PDA? Who says a bike has to get in the way

One way to keep warm while cycling in freezing temperatures is to cuddle your other half or hold their hands. And Dutchies don’t let cycling get in their way.

Remember guys, if they wanted to, they would (all while on a bike too.)

10. Why walk the dogs when the Dutch can cycle them?

If you’re also a paw-rent that takes their dog everywhere with them, cycling is how you’re going to need to transport them. 🐕

How would you do that, you ask? With a leash, like a Dutchie, of course!

Or in a doggy trailer.

And if you have a little woof, there’s the bike basket.

11. Riding horses? Neigh, the Dutch will stick with the bikes

Dogs aren’t the only dieren you can walk along with your bike. Horses can join in too!

12. They can transport their… is that a… capybara?!

Being unique is something the Dutch do well, and they aren’t letting us down with this one.

13. Basically, the Dutch can do anything as long as it involves a bike

If you thought there was a limit to what we could do with a bike, the Dutch definitely proved otherwise — it’s obvious that they can do anything while cycling.

Well, maybe not everything…

What is the oddest thing you have seen a bike used for in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!