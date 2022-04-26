CultureFood

A Dutch orange drink that’s actually ‘lekker’: introducing Orancello

Since King’s day is coming up tomorrow, we bet that you’re already getting into that ecstatic orangey vibe. So, with everything being dyed orange, what’s a better way to celebrate the King’s birthday than with a delicious Dutch Orancello? 🥃

Nope we’re not talking about limoncello. 🍋 The Dutch decided to one-up the Italians and create their own tangy taste explosion. When life gives you lemons, swap them for some oranges instead! 🍊

Satisfying all your taste buds and your craving for a pop of colour, Orancello tastes much better than the classic ‘oranjebitter’ which is orange but also, you guessed it, bitter. 

Orancello from De Jongens van Oud West: a rich and colourful Dutch liquor 

That’s right, folks! This Orancello is made from fresh orange peels by three Burgundians from Brabant who came up with a delicious twist on your usual limoncello.  

With an alcohol percentage of 28% and peels from fresh oranges, De Jongens van Oud West offers a high-quality alternative to limoncello with its rich and artisanal Orancello. It’s a perfect refreshing drink full of freshness and fruitiness — So now you know what we’ll be drinking this King’s Night!

De Jongens van Oud West strongly believes in quality over quantity. After all, their motto is: “It’s better to buy a good bottle for €20 than two bottles of tainted liquor for €10. 😉 

With the power of Orancello, De Jongens van Oud West aim to spread their message of friendship, togetherness and love to everyone! 🧡 Wat leuk!

orancello-pouring-drink-into-shot-glass
Heerlijk! 😍 Image: De Jongens van Oud West/Supplied

Cocktail cravings: relish in the Orancello liquor with this easy recipe!

Don’t feel like drinking the Orancello straight up? No problem! The Orancello liquor is perfect for making delicious cocktails. How about a tasty mix of Orancello gin and ginger ale? 😋

If you want to enjoy King’s day with some mouth-watering orange cocktails, you need to add these ingredients to you boodschappen list: 

  • 50 ml Orancello
  • 25 ml gin
  • 200 ml ginger ale
  • Ice cubes 🧊
  • Orange peel
  • Mint 🌱

Instructions: Put some ice cubes in a glass. Add a splash of Orancello and gin. Top with some ginger ale and garnish with orange zest and a sprinkle of mint. And voilà! 🍹

Toast to friendship with some delicious Orancello 

If you want to get hold of your own bottle or just find more information about their Orancello speciality, then head on over to the website of De Jongens van Oud West.

Proost! 🥳

Will you be adding Orancello to your liquor cabinet? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:De Jongens van Oud West/Supplied
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

