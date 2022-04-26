Here’s how you can level up your CV with the most in-demand digital skills

Do you consider yourself to be data literate? If yes, you’re actually part of a minority group of people (yes, even in this digital age!). If no, then it’s high time to change that.

According to Exasol, only 43% of digital natives have the skills required to be considered data literate — skills that are in high (and growing) demand amongst employers.

So, how do you acquire those high-demand digital skills without going back to school, quitting your current job, or accumulating another pile of student debt? 😅

Well, allow us to explain (and then you can always quit your job later — ‘cause these skills are not just practical, but seriously cool).

The future of business

Digital transformation is what defines many contemporary businesses. As a future (new) employee, how can you make sure you keep up with all the changes and stand out among all the other candidates?

Hint: it starts with “digital” and ends with “skills”. 😏

Now, we might work at an online magazine, but we could definitely improve our data literacy. So, to bring you the best information, we spoke with the experts at Growth Tribe — but more about them later.

Digital skills include AI, UX Design, digital and growth marketing, analytical reasoning, design thinking, cloud computing skills, and digital project management.

While these terms may sound cryptic to you now, they’ll soon feature as snazzy achievements on your LinkedIn page. 🏅

A future tech wizard! Image: Growth Tribe/Supplied

Most importantly, the above skills are defined as the top seven digital skills to master the future of work, according to Growth Tribe.

Why? Because by learning to build meaningful digital experiences, promote them through a multitude of marketing skills, and understand the data behind it all, you’ll be well ahead of most of your working peers. In fact, 74% of leaders require data in decision making!

Mastering these skills won’t just make your dream employer consider your CV for longer than that of the next applicant — they may also be your chance to shape how we interact with the digital world. Meaning pretty much everything.

Investing in digital skills

As you now know, just because you may have been born in a digital age doesn’t mean you were born with digital skills — helaas pindakaas.

You have to invest time, effort, and (often) money. But is it worth it? Abso-freakin-lutely!

Investing in digital skills that are in high demand by companies is perhaps one of the smartest things you can do for your career right now. So how can you do this?

Meet Growth Tribe: your new learning partner

If you’re looking to learn some of the most in-demand digital skills and boost your CV, Growth Tribe is where it’s at.

A digital learning partner for individuals and companies, their mission is nothing less than transforming how people and businesses learn and grow.

To do so, Growth Tribe offers online and live courses in various digital skills — such as UX design, digital leadership, growth marketing, data visualisation and storytelling, and business analytics. 👩‍💻

A little sneak peek into some behind-the-scenes work at Growth Tribe. Image: Growth Tribe/Supplied

Since they launched their first academy in Amsterdam in 2015, Growth Tribe has been training teachers in digital skills so that they can provide the highest quality of education for their students. With over 20,000 alumni, they’ve perfected their courses to offer hands-on knowledge that you can take straight into the workforce.

For example, why not dive into data analytics to learn how to use statistics and visualisations to capture your stakeholders’ attention? In 12 weeks, you’ll pick up all the skills you need to become an internationally recognised data analyst — hello, new job! 👋

However, you don’t even need 12 weeks to learn a new digital skill for free. Growth Tribe also have eight on-demand courses that you can follow at your own pace. 🏃 A busy schedule shouldn’t be a barrier to learning!

What courses are on offer? If data analysis isn’t your cup of tea, don’t worry. You can browse through all 12 of Growth Tribe’s courses on their website.

The most revolutionary aspect of Growth Tribe? Most of their courses can be completed for free.

For free and on-demand. Can we get a heck yea?! Image: Growth Tribe/Supplied

STAP: the perfect way to finance your course

So, you’ve found a course you love — but you need a bit of money to finance it. Luckily, even when there’s a price tag, there are ways to cover your costs.

STAP is a training budget made available by the Dutch government, which can give any eligible citizen €1,000 in funding to upskill themselves.

To receive STAP funding, you need to:

Be 18 years or older and not yet receive a government pension.

Hold an EU passport or be the partner of an EU citizen.

Have had a Dutch income for at least six months since March 2020.

All the courses at Growth Tribe are part of the STAP subsidy scheme, so when you sign up for a course with them, you can also pre-register for STAP funding. Growth Tribe will then remind you once the application date is approaching — so all you need to do is have your DigiD ready.

Good to know: The STAP budget is made available over five rounds in 2022, with 40,000 funding opportunities per round. It functions on a first-come, first-served basis. So, once the budget is exhausted, you have to wait until the next lump of the budget is released. The next round of STAP is released on 2 May 2022. Remember to register before this date if you’re hoping to make use of it!

Sign up for a course today

Ready to join a course but way too excited (or overwhelmed) just to pick one? Growth Tribe has made a quick quiz to point you in the right direction.

Do you already know which digital skills you want to add to your CV? Awesome! 😍 You can sign up directly via their website or contact Growth Tribe for more information about how to best accelerate your career.

