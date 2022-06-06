5 ways the Netherlands is better than the UK according to a Brit

I landed in Amsterdam Schiphol all glittery-eyed and raring for a new start in a beautiful new city. Call it a newcomer’s excitement, naivety, or sheer ignorance, but I have so far only been able to come up with 5 ways that Holland is infinitely better than the UK.

Of course, I miss pints being the standard unit of beer measurement, and as a West Country girl, I miss vintage-matured cheddar cheese and ice-cold cider. But that’s it… really, it is!

And so: flip the UK the finger, side-saddle the back of my fifty euro bike, and let me pedal you furiously through some of the pros, advantages, and utter gifts that come with living in the Netherlands.

Exhibit A: bikes in the Netherlands

Cycling is a must-add when it comes to the advantages of living in the Netherlands.

I used to have a bike in Liverpool (a hideously heavy thing I had to hunch over like Gollum to ride) and it sat neglected and staring longingly for a full year. I didn’t ride it once.

Why? Because cycling in UK cities is like a hellish nightmare on wheels.

If you’re not risking death by car bonnet, you’re tackling heinously steep hills which bully you into getting off and pushing; the ultimate walk of shame.

You also arrive at your destination dripping with sweat and looking like you’ve just jumped out of a plane.

Cycling is second-nature here. Image: Pixabay

Here — no no no — in Amsterdam, you swan around in your work attire, never breaking a sweat and perhaps even sneakily catching up with a friend on WhatsApp as you traverse a busy crossroad. You own that road. You lord it on that bike.

Cars and pedestrians are second class citizens, mere peasants to you. You’re in charge and you get drunk on that power.

Exhibit B: rent

Yes, I mean it. Now I can’t speak for other countries because, from what I’ve heard, they find the rent in the Netherlands very expensive.

But compared to the UK, that’s a different story. To live on a houseboat in Amsterdam Centrum, I pay the same rent as I did for my flat in Toxteth, Liverpool, one of the cheapest cities in the UK.

I won’t even begin to compare to prices in London — the mind really does boggle!

Exhibit C: liberal drug laws

Now, we’re getting a bit political here but it is definitely worth acknowledging!

The Netherlands is known for its liberal drug laws. Image: Abuzer Van Leeuwen/Supplied.

With marijuana being sold in a regulated environment via coffee shops, do you think there are 13-year-old kids huffing weed and whizzing around delivering to customers on their Halford’s mountain bikes? I think not. And that’s certainly prevalent in the UK.

People in the lowlands are given an inch and — generally — don’t take too much. They don’t smoke nor do they drink too much — the British lad’s holidays do enough of that for everyone!

Exhibit D: bar snacks

Forget scampy fries and pork scratchings, forget the packet of hand-cooked Tyrell’s sea salt and cider vinegar crisps open on the table for all to share, because Holland wins this one.

How? Bitterballen. Don’t know what bitterballen are? Well, you could describe them as scotch eggs, minus the egg, with whizzed-up stew in its place.

But that would make it sound foul. So, I will let this American fella who burns his poor mouth explain and demonstrate the fried enigma that is, bitterballen. 🧆

Exhibit E: Dutch honesty

The British are renowned for their “politeness.”

But what this really means is they inwardly seethe when someone pushes in front of them in a queue and resolve to audibly tut and sigh, but they won’t tell it to you straight-forward.

For example, a busy, and rude businessman’s shoulder can barge them at 100mph, following which they spin around crying wildly, “Oh, I’m so sorry!”, despite being the innocent victim of a businessman-rhino attack.

However much I love this painfully polite aspect of British culture, nothing beats Dutch directness. They say what they feel and they feel what they say! And what a breath of fresh air it is!

What did we miss? What are your favourite things about the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Unsplash

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2017, and was fully updated in June 2022 for your reading pleasure.