A Christmas Carol: Seasonal festivities through dance in the Hague (in English!)

The cosy warmth of a feel-good Christmas story, the magical twinkle of fairy lights, and the festive melodies of seasonal jingles are just a few things that’ll have you enveloped in a blanket of Yuletide cheer. 🎄

Combine all of the above, and you’ve got an incredible performance of ‘A Christmas Carol‘ by De Dutch Don’t Dance Division in The Hague!

Treat yourself to a ballet this Christmas

Innovative dance troupe De Dutch Don’t Dance Division brushes the dust off Charles Dickens’ seasonal classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ and treats you to a celebration of seasonal cheer and dance.

Laugh, cry, and bask in the wonder of the season as Dickens’ characters leap off the page to twirl you back to 1843 in this special Hague version of the story you know and love.

Image: Supplied/Amare Theatre

You’ll scoff at the antics of penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge, feel Tiny Tim tug at your heartstrings, and cower at the foreboding presence of the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come — but, above all, this Christmas classic will move you deeply.

‘A Christmas Carol’ as you’ve never seen it before

Initially adapted for ballet in 1992 by composer Carl Davies, the cheery score is brought to life by the full Residentie Orchestra and the vocal mastery of eight talented singers.

Intertwined with traditional Christmas carols, it carries you on a musical adventure as it weaves and winds its way through this magical tale of redemption.

Meanwhile, inspired choreographers Rinus Sprong and Thom Stuart work tirelessly to bring this ballet back with a bang after their sold-out run in 2019 (and dare we say, it looks like they succeeded!)

Their vision is masterfully executed by De Dutch Don’t Dance Division’s skilled troupe (all 80 of them!). Ranging in age from 4 to 65, they prove that age is just a number when it comes to talent.

Set in the Hague’s picturesque new Amare Theatre, this winter ballet is sure to delight all the children in the audience — as well as awaken the wide-eyed inner child in every adult that’s longing for the magic of Christmas morning. 🎁

Leave that dictionary at home!

Worried about needing to brush up on your Nederlands (Dutch)? Maak je geen zorgen (Don’t worry), because the entire event will be in English. 🇬🇧

This enchanting ballet runs from December 25 to 29 (just in time for Christmas gifts for your loved ones! 😉), and tickets are nearly gone — so be sure to buy yours before they run out!

Will you be rushing to the Amare Theatre to indulge in this Christmas classic? Tell us all about it in the comments below!