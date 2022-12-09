Sorry guys, another train strike is coming to the Netherlands

NewsPolitics & Society
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Photo of a red regional train on its journey in the North of the Netherlands, Groningen
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/385694892/stock-photo-regional-light-train-its-jouney.html

Adjust your travel plans! Another train strike will soon be taking place in the Netherlands — this time by the staff of Arriva, the train carrier that mostly operates in the north of the country.

Why? Negotiations for wage increases by the collective labour agreement have come to a halt — and staff members are not happy. 🚏

Your Arriva train won’t be arriving

Arriva’s operators and conductors will be striking on December 15, 16, and 19 in Groningen, Friesland and parts of Drenthe and Overijssel. Let’s break it down for you: 

  • The strike will start Thursday, December 15 in Friesland. 
  • They will continue on December 16, this time in Groningen
  • The final strike will take place on Monday, December 19, affecting the provinces of Drenthe and Overijssel.

READ MORE | The NS is changing its trains: here’s what you need to know

What does that mean? While the exact implications for the timetables will depend on how many employees decide to participate in the strike, it can be expected that there will be fewer or no trains in the affected areas on these days. 🚅

But…why?

As the NOS reports, the strikes were announced on Thursday by trade unions FNV, CNV, and VVMC. 

The unions are pushing Arriva and other regional train companies to offer their staff a 10% wage increase, while also reducing their workload. But employers seem to have different ideas: they are only willing to offer a 5% raise — which the unions say is far too little.

READ MORE | Nursing homes are getting NS ‘train compartments’ for dementia patients and we can’t cope

Head of the FNV, Edwin Kuiper, has emphasised that staff are not satisfied and that their willingness to take action is high. 

After the success of the NS workers’ strikes, whose wages were increased by 9.5%, Kuiper believes that Arriva staff want to follow in their footsteps.

What do you think about Arriva’s plan to strike for higher wages? Let us know!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Princess Amalia turns 19! Buuut she still can’t leave the house
Next article
A Christmas Carol: Seasonal festivities through dance in the Hague
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands to complete her studies, not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is following a master’s in Arts, Literature and Media. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee-walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Apparently the Dutch have an award for the worst slogans, and we’ve got them

We thought we saw it all when it comes to weird things the Dutch do. Well, it turns out the...
Francesca Burbano -

Latest posts

Apparently the Dutch have an award for the worst slogans, and we’ve got them

Francesca Burbano - 0
We thought we saw it all when it comes to weird things the Dutch do. Well, it turns out the Dutch have an award...

Dutch Quirk 107: Eat food from a wall vending machine

Eva Lakeman - 0
Yes. You read that right. The Dutch have taken the concept of street food to a whoooole new level. Wall vending machines contain an...

Guess who’s back? Formula 1 will return to Zandvoort in 2024 and 2025

Eva Lakeman - 0
You might have heard of reigning Formula 1 world champion, Max Verstappen. Well, the racing driver won't be leaving his home circuit anytime soon. Formula...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X