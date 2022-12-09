Guess who’s back? Formula 1 will return to Zandvoort in 2024 and 2025

You might have heard of reigning Formula 1 world champion, Max Verstappen. Well, the racing driver won’t be leaving his home circuit anytime soon. Formula 1 will be taking place in Zandvoort for the foreseeable future!

Yes, you read that right. Formula 1 will, once again, be held in the beautiful Dutch seaside town of Zandvoort — not only in 2023 but in 2024 and 2025 too.

This will make the Netherlands the first country, ever, to host the Grand Prix for five consecutive years.

New contract, same location

Originally, the Dutch Grand Prix agreed to a three-year contract term but after some thorough discussions, the FOM has extended the event to occur in the Netherlands for another two years. But why?

A fan favourite

The Netherlands has become among the fan favourites due to its incredible energy, similar to Las Vegas, Monaco, and São Paulo.

Boasting fantastic organisation, entertainment, and sustainability efforts, the Dutch Grand Prix has been a complete sell-out for the past two years!

The orange sea behind the stands left fans in awe, attracting international attention to a town with only 17,000 inhabitants.

“The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favourite and brings incredible energy and a great experience every year”, Formula 1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali tells the NOS.

And we can’t forget the successes of Verstappen! 🎊 Next year, former Formula 2 champion, Nyck de Vries will join the grid and, along with him, many more Dutch superfans.

A tight race on and off the track

“This was not an easy decision,” Robert van Overdijk, the director of the Dutch Grand Prix, tells RTLnieuws. “Rising costs and economic uncertainty are a concern, as is competition from other countries and large cities.”

Last year’s races were also not without problems. During the 2022 races, controversies emerged concerning fan behaviour. These included reports of women being harassed by Formula 1 attendees.

Let’s just hope that this time around, there will be fewer bumps in the road. 🤞

What do you think about this decision? Tell us in the comments below.