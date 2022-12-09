Guess who’s back? Formula 1 will return to Zandvoort in 2024 and 2025

Eva Lakeman
Eva Lakeman
You might have heard of reigning Formula 1 world champion, Max Verstappen. Well, the racing driver won’t be leaving his home circuit anytime soon. Formula 1 will be taking place in Zandvoort for the foreseeable future!

Yes, you read that right. Formula 1 will, once again, be held in the beautiful Dutch seaside town of Zandvoort — not only in 2023 but in 2024 and 2025 too. 

This will make the Netherlands the first country, ever, to host the Grand Prix for five consecutive years.

New contract, same location

Originally, the Dutch Grand Prix agreed to a three-year contract term but after some thorough discussions, the FOM has extended the event to occur in the Netherlands for another two years. But why?

A fan favourite

The Netherlands has become among the fan favourites due to its incredible energy, similar to Las Vegas, Monaco, and São Paulo.

READ MORE | Orange fever: could Verstappen boost Dutch performance in F1?

Boasting fantastic organisation, entertainment, and sustainability efforts, the Dutch Grand Prix has been a complete sell-out for the past two years!

The orange sea behind the stands left fans in awe, attracting international attention to a town with only 17,000 inhabitants.

READ MORE | Hoera! F1 Champion Max Verstappen receives royal honour.

“The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favourite and brings incredible energy and a great experience every year”, Formula 1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali tells the NOS.

And we can’t forget the successes of Verstappen! 🎊 Next year, former Formula 2 champion, Nyck de Vries will join the grid and, along with him, many more Dutch superfans.

A tight race on and off the track

“This was not an easy decision,” Robert van Overdijk, the director of the Dutch Grand Prix, tells RTLnieuws. “Rising costs and economic uncertainty are a concern, as is competition from other countries and large cities.”

Last year’s races were also not without problems. During the 2022 races, controversies emerged concerning fan behaviour. These included reports of women being harassed by Formula 1 attendees.

READ MORE | Progress takes a pit-stop as women face harassment at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Let’s just hope that this time around, there will be fewer bumps in the road. 🤞

What do you think about this decision? Tell us in the comments below.

Eva Lakeman
Eva Lakeman
After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the rich smorgasbord of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

