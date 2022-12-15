Happy sustainable holidays! Here are 12 conscious Christmas gift suggestions

Ah, December: time for cookies, Christmas trees, and, well, overconsumption. For those of us ever so slightly concerned about the state of the world’s climate, the annual tradition of buying truckloads of Christmas presents comes with a dilemma.

However, it’s easy enough to make more eco-friendly choices, if you know where to look.

Here are our 12 favourite sustainable Christmas gift ideas to end 2022 on a good (and green) note! 🌿

Ethical marketplace Bluehouse World has gathered more than 50 ethical and sustainable brands with over 1200 products in one place, so you can find all your 2022 Christmas presents — quickly, and easily. The online shop makes it easy to stay sustainable this holiday season and saves you many a trip out into the freezing cold. 🎅🏽

1. A luxurious gift box for those who love sustainable self-care

It’s the perfect way to kick-start a sustainability journey. Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

This self-care gift box is ideal for anyone who’s interested in sustainable alternatives but doesn’t quite know where to begin. There are innumerable ways you can make zero-waste and sustainable swaps in your daily self-care routine, and this box is the perfect starting point.

From q-tips and makeup wipes to lip balm and makeup brushes — this kit will cover the bases for a more sustainable morning routine.

2. A delicious chocolate box for the sweet tooth

A guaranteed hit with the sweet tooth in your life. Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

“Fika”, the Swedish art of taking a coffee break, is manifested in these little chocolate jars from Sweden-based Fikat. This plant-based and plastic-free treat is the perfect gift for your sweet tooth relative, regardless of their level of vegan-friendliness.

Indulge in some typical Dutch Speculaas flavoured chocolate, enjoy the delicate white chocolate raspberry variant, or stick to the classics with some white chocolate cinnamon — there’s something to suit every taste.

What makes this more unique than any other chocolate-related Christmas present, however, is the option to print a personalised label to go on the jars — on plantable paper! But wait, it gets better: for each product sold, Fikat plants one tree — wholesome and efficient candy munching, anyone?

3. A water bottle thermos for the hot n’ cold bottle hoggers

This is as close as you can get to the perfect water bottle! Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

We all have that one friend who refuses to clean their water bottle, and clings on to the crusty old piece of plastic they’ve had for years. Well, the good news is, you know exactly what to get them for Christmas!

These (very aesthetically pleasing) water bottles keep your 500ml drink of choice cold for 24 hours, and hot for 12 hours. They’re also easily adaptable to individual needs, with both a straw, a carrying lid, and a regular bottle lid included.

In addition to saving on single-use plastic, all sales of these lovely bottles contribute to the Plastic Soup Foundation. In other words, this gift will be part of the fight against plastic pollution in more ways than one!

Tip! Use the code VNBXMAS22 for a 10% discount on orders placed before January 1.

4. A cool long sleeve t-shirt for the game changer

Who wouldn’t love this awesome shirt? Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

Some of us like to make a visual statement about our beliefs and interests, and this gift is doing just that. The classic, sleek design makes these t-shirts wearable for pretty much anyone, while still having a unique touch.

Spread awareness while looking undisputably cool — what else can a climate change warrior want for Christmas? It’s Fair-produced and Fair Wear certified, and made from 100% soft, durable, organic cotton.

If you’re after a one-of-a-kind look, you can also customise your shirt on demand — giving your gift that little extra personal touch.

5. A beautiful yoga mat for the active

A mat to inspire your yoga practice, for sure. Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

The sports industry, including yoga, is no stranger to fast fashion and overconsumption. House of Mats is a slow fashion company, working with eco-friendly materials.

To reduce waste and ensure a circular production system, they work solely on demand, always donating or recycling any excess materials.

With (partially) handmade, intentionally yoga-inspired designs decorating the surface of these mats, they’re bound to be a hit with any yoga enthusiast in your life.

Tip! Use the code HOMXMAS22 for a 20% discount on orders placed before January 1.

6. A cosy outfit for the little ones

This little newborn set makes our hearts melt! Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

If you have a friend who just had a baby in 2022, or one who’s expecting in 2023, this is a no-brainer. This adorable newborn set is made from 100% organic cotton, produced without chemicals or pesticides and with responsible water consumption at its core. Oh, and it’s vegan!

But Mother Earth is not the only one who’s gonna enjoy this Christmas present; the set is designed with the baby in mind too, and we promise the little one will love the seamless, soft feel of these snuggly pieces.

7. A pack of toilet paper for the Grinch

A present that’ll definitely be used. Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

Okay, toilet paper might not be everyone’s idea of the perfect Christmas present, but hear us out — it’s unique, fun, and obviously super useful! Made from 100% recycled paper, these festive rolls are the best way to kick-start a 2023 sustainability journey.

The rolls are produced without colour, fragrance, or chlorine — making for a perfectly earth-friendly trip to the loo. And as the cherry on top; The Good Roll donates 50% of its profits to building toilets in developing countries, so you can take your Christmas dump with extra good conscience.

If the festive design and good cause alone aren’t enough to convince you, we’re sure the DIY Christmas tree that comes with the rolls will bring you around.

8. A coffee kit with a twist for the coffee snob

There are so many cool aspects to this gift that we don’t even know where to begin. Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

Now, this is not your average coffee — it’s the gift you didn’t know you needed. This delicious, fairly produced coffee comes with a DIY set designed to let you grow your own oyster mushrooms from your used coffee grounds!

Arwac coffee collaborates with Fairtrade and certified organic coffee farmers in Colombia, and invests €2 per kilo sold to the sustainable improvement of the life of their farmer partners.

It’s the perfect mix of delicious coffee, a crafty DIY food project, and supporting impactful work, all wrapped into one Christmas present.

9. A unique backpack for the commuter

Trendy, practical, and sustainable; what more can you ask for? Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

As sustainability and climate-friendliness becomes more and more mainstream, so does sustainably made clothes and accessories. This handmade hemp/cotton backpack is the perfect gift for a style conscious school kid, who also cares about climate and sustainability.

Hemper is also a socially conscious brand, activating artists and communities risking social exclusion in Nepal. It’s a sustainable alternative to fast fashion, that’s also concerned with working conditions and respect for tradition and culture in the land of production.

Learn a lesson about the world, and get a new backpack for Christmas — win-win!

10. A handy cleaning set for the clean freak

Cleaning made easy, for both you and the planet. Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

Cleaning products are typically filled with chemicals that are terrible for the environment, all neatly wrapped into single-use plastics. Oh, and most of the content of your typical, supermarket kitchen spray is simply water — talk about a waste of money and transportation!

For the clean freak in your life, why not go for a more sustainable alternative?

This cleaning kit is a great kick-start into the world of green cleaning — including a one-time durable plastic spray bottle, a microfiber cloth, and a pot of non-toxic, vegan, sustainable cleaning liquid.

And a not-insignificant bonus: these bottles are just so much prettier to look at than your average cleaning supply. They’re aesthetically pleasing kitchen decor, which also happen to be very useful for cleaning.

You’ll get a month’s worth of kitchen cleaning done, before deciding if continuing with the refills is worth it. Spoiler alert: it is.

11. A fancy self-care kit for the skincare queen

Name a better duo than this! Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

Caffeine-based skincare has been all the rage in the beauty world lately, and the beauty queen (or king) in your life will definitely have been caught on the trend. Here’s the perfect gift for whoever is interested in (or in need of…) good skincare, with the added bonus that it’s made from upcycled materials!

This serum-and-moisturizer combo hydrates the skin and eliminates dark circles and fine lines, and can be used for both face, hair, and beard (gender-neutral skincare, anyone?).

It’s produced with upcycled coffee oil, with up to 100% natural ingredients, and neatly wrapped in reusable and (as much as possible) plastic-free packaging.

Not only will the Caffeinated Duo leave you looking fresh like a drop of dew, but it’ll also leave you feeling Gucci-good about your new, upcycled, vegan skincare routine!

Tip! Use the code UCBXMAS22 for a 20% discount on orders placed before January 1.

12. A convenient gift card for the one who has “everything”

There are lots of cool digital gift card designs available at Bluehouse World. Image: Bluehouse World/Supplied

No matter how many gift guides you read, there’s always going to be that one person in your life who’s impossible to shop for. There’s always that little voice in your head telling you that they’ll get whatever they need themselves.

Well, why not let them? A gift card is the only way you can guarantee with 100% certainty that your special someone will love their present — they picked it themselves!

Blue House has digital gift cards, saving you that unnecessary plastic pollution and shipping toll that traditional gift cards bring with them, while simultaneously giving you the most sustainable and popular gift there is.

Still not sure what you’re gonna get? Check out the many other gift guides over at Bluehouse World, and discover the world of sustainable gift-giving in time for Christmas! Looking for some extra good deals? All orders over €20 have free shipping until December 26, so you can save that extra cash for better things. Also, get a 5% discount on all vendors by subscribing to the Bluehouse World newsletter!

There you have it! 12 sustainable and ethical presents for your 2022 Christmas tree. No need to freeze your toes off by going from store to store, or weigh the quality of a gift against the survival of our species — sometimes you really can get the best of both worlds.

What sustainable gift do you think we should’ve added to this list? Tell us in the comments below!