This Canadian supermarket just got a “Dutch” section and the Dutch are…50/50

Who knew the delightful Dutch cuisine would make it all the way to Canada? Dutch specialities have made an appearance in a Canadian supermarket.

The supermarket has included an entire section that consists only of Dutch foods such as stroopwafels, hagelslag, appelstroop, and even specific Dutch brands like sambal oelek from Conimex.

The find was posted by user u/life to the r/dutch subreddit this week.

Yep, it seems that Dutch food is just that lekker.

The selling prices are also high: relatively cheap products in the Netherlands are almost double the price in this Canadian supermarket.

Time for Tikkies in Canada?

Surprised reactions

Dutch people have responded to this all over Twitter and Reddit, and the responses are divided.

On the one hand, it seems that the Dutchies are quite impressed and proud to see their favourite foods make it to a supermarket 6,450 km away from the Netherlands. 🎉

Other Dutch people are less dazzled by the Dutch foods chosen and have been pointing out crucial Dutch specialities that seem to be missing on the shelves.

Translation: What? They have biscuits but not coloured hagelslag?

A heated discussion

It wouldn’t be Reddit without a heated discussion going on between people. Ah, the internet! 😄

Multiple people made a statement about how Dutch Conimex products actually are. The question remains: are they really Dutch or not?

