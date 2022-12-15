This Canadian supermarket just got a “Dutch” section and the Dutch are…50/50

NewsEntertainment
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
Woman-with-shopping-cart-buying-food-in-supermarket
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/woman-with-shopping-cart-buying-food-supermarket_11450511.htm#page=4&query=supermarket&position=23&from_view=search&track=sph

Who knew the delightful Dutch cuisine would make it all the way to Canada? Dutch specialities have made an appearance in a Canadian supermarket. 

The supermarket has included an entire section that consists only of Dutch foods such as stroopwafels, hagelslag, appelstroop, and even specific Dutch brands like sambal oelek from Conimex. 

The find was posted by user u/life to the r/dutch subreddit this week.

Yep, it seems that Dutch food is just that lekker

The selling prices are also high: relatively cheap products in the Netherlands are almost double the price in this Canadian supermarket. 

Time for Tikkies in Canada?

Surprised reactions

Dutch people have responded to this all over Twitter and Reddit, and the responses are divided. 

On the one hand, it seems that the Dutchies are quite impressed and proud to see their favourite foods make it to a supermarket 6,450 km away from the Netherlands. 🎉

READ MORE | The Dutch food dream: 13 unmissable dishes in the Netherlands

Other Dutch people are less dazzled by the Dutch foods chosen and have been pointing out crucial Dutch specialities that seem to be missing on the shelves.

Translation: What? They have biscuits but not coloured hagelslag?

A heated discussion

It wouldn’t be Reddit without a heated discussion going on between people. Ah, the internet! 😄

Multiple people made a statement about how Dutch Conimex products actually are. The question remains: are they really Dutch or not?

What are your thoughts on Dutch foods being added to a Canadian supermarket? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
€95 million of cocaine hidden in bananas discovered in Dutch port
Next article
Gourmetten: A ‘gezellige’ evening of classic Dutch dining
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

2 COMMENTS

  1. I don’t know if the person who compared prices remembered these are in Canadian dollars which is worth approx 25% less than the US$.

  2. There are so many here in Ontario of Dutch descent that There are a number of Dutch shops, but having it in the grocery store is a plus(back in the 50’s well over 50,000 settled here and in Alberta)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

€95 million of cocaine hidden in bananas discovered in Dutch port

Customs found more than a thousand kilograms of cocaine in a shipment at a port in Vlissingen in South Holland....
Eva Lakeman -

Latest posts

Here’s the tea: Dutchies have no idea how to drink it

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 - 7
When I first arrived in the Netherlands I was surprised — nee, shocked — to discover the questionable way that Dutchies drink tea.  Strong brew...

An island retreat in Sint Maarten: tips from a local

Gaelle Salem - 0
What lies in the Caribbean Sea is a Dutch tropical island that’s booming with sandy beaches, soul cuisine, and blossoming flora. It’s truly a...

Happy sustainable holidays! Here are 12 conscious Christmas gift suggestions

Juni Moltubak - 0
Ah, December: time for cookies, Christmas trees, and, well, overconsumption. For those of us ever so slightly concerned about the state of the world’s...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X