An island retreat in Sint Maarten: tips from a local

What lies in the Caribbean Sea is a Dutch tropical island that’s booming with sandy beaches, soul cuisine, and blossoming flora. It’s truly a paradise for any vacation lover — Sint Maarten.

Where the sun meets blue skies, this island sits as a tiny speck on the world map, but despite its size, it has heaps in store for any avid holidayer that seeks a trip to the warmth.

🤔 What is Sint Maarten?

Ah, a question that I, as a native-born, am all too familiar with, as every time I exchange first-time pleasantries with an international, this question pops up.

Understandably so, considering that it’s not exactly a place you often see in the news, on social media, or anywhere really — unless something super funny or super devastating happens.

READ MORE | Islands of the Netherlands: a guide to the Wadden Islands

Sint Maarten is one of the four countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, perched next to and between a group of islands in the Lesser Antilles.

It holds a mere population of around 40,000 people with a total area of 34 km². In other words, it’s smaller than a grain of sand on a beach.

Can you find Sint Maarten on the map? Image: Depositphotos

✅ What to do in Sint Maarten

Whether you’re planning to spend your next summer out of the lowlands, or desperately want to escape the cold front this Dutch winter (if your wallet allows you, of course), Sint Maarten promises a special time.

As soon as you step foot on the island, you’ll be marked by colourful wildlife, calm waters, and all-around 30-degree weather for that natural sun-kissed (or sun-drenched) look.

If you’re looking to get the most out of your vacation in Sint Maarten, then we have (more than) a few suggestions. 👇

Catch planes taking off at Sunset Beach Bar

A wee bit too touristy for a local’s tastes, but nonetheless a must-do if you’re a first-timer in Sint Maarten — Sunset Beach Bar rests on a white, sandy beach at the end of the airport runway.

Enjoy an icy cold biertje while you admire a gorgeous ocean-side view, but hold on tight to that beer (and your jaw, for that matter), because once you see a plane land on the island’s very short runway, both will be dropped.

For the ultimate experience, you can stand on the beach and get blasted by the planes as they take off, but this doesn’t come without risks. (Exhibit A: the video below. 👇)

Eat fresh local food at Mullet Bay Beach

If you’re on the hunt for that perfect beach bliss, then Mullet Bay Beach is a sure thing. You’ve never seen water as clear, or sand as soft, as on this beach. Trust me.

On a calm day, you can swim amid still waves, focus on getting an even tan, or grab a buddy for a friendly game of volleyball over at the net.

READ MORE | Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

For lunch? Make your way to Rosie’s Shack at the beach’s starting point for a plate of fresh-off-the-grill ribs, complete with a side of Caribbean-style coleslaw and rice and beans.

Book a cruise around the island on a charter boat

The best way to discover the island’s charms, from its beautiful landscapes to its underwater treasures, is by letting the sea take you for a ride.

Sint Maarten offers a variety of charter boats that you can reserve or book a spot on, and each brings you to the island’s many beaches. All in all, it’s an action-packed day filled with fun (and beer)!

Take a ride on a dune buggy and tour the island

Too prone to sea sickness to enjoy a good boat ride? Geen probleem. You can still explore Sint Maarten’s gems and stick to land. How? By hitching a ride on a dune buggy.

Rent one of these bad boys, and go on a thrilling tour across the island brimming with sand, sun, and adventure.

Eat sushi with an amazing view at Bamboo House

While sushi restaurants can be found anywhere in the world, not all successfully deliver the real Japanese sensation.

With fresh fish stuffed in a unique and delectable combination of fruits, vegetables, and seaweed, the sushi that Bamboo House offers makes their restaurant the exception.

Situated on top of a hill in Cole Bay, you can eat your meal with a stunning backdrop of the island’s terrain. (P.S., try the Kuta Roll. I command you.)

Have a unique experience at Parotte Ville Bird Sanctuary

Ok, so this one’s technically on the French side, and it takes a while to get there by car — but this bird park is one of the island’s main highlights, and it’s a hot topic amongst the tourists.

Step into a magical room chock-full of bird species, and become entranced by their beauty. The best part? You’ll be given a cup of food to feed the little fellas and they’ll come flying down to snack off your cup while you walk around. Gezellig! 🤩 (Or terrifying. Whatever you’re into. 👀)

Snack on bitterballen at Karakter Beach Bar

Despite wanting to escape their country regularly, Dutchies can’t leave without taking their whole life with them, a.k.a Dutch food, Dutch drinks, and a box set to watch Dutch television.

Well, they can find joy in knowing that Sint Maarten has a beach bar that brings many of their essentials to the table. Ever had bitterballen under a palm tree with a view of clear blue water? No? Now’s your chance.

The perfect spot to see the sunset! Image: Freepik

Go on a zipline down Sentry Hill

A rather new addition to Sint Maarten’s hidden gems, any visitor eager for an exhilarating experience must add this to their vacation itinerary.

Get carried by a lift to the top of Sentry Hill, and take in a breathtaking view of Sint Maarten that, on a clear day, also features its neighboring islands, like Anguilla and St. Eustatius.

Once you’re done (and have captured enough selfies to fill up your iCloud storage), grab the zipline and fly down as fast as a pelican catching its prey.

See fancy boats cross the bridge at the Yacht Club

An underrated gem, the Yacht Club is essentially the designated hang-out spot for Dutchies who live on or frequently visit the island.

On many evenings, flatlanders assemble here to enjoy idle chit-chat and sip on a Heineken. Well, that’s my definition, anyway.

Located next to a drawbridge that connects the Simpson Bay lagoon to the open sea, it’s the go-to place if you want a spectacular view of sailboats, yachts, and speedboats passing through the bridge. Also, don’t forget to wave. 👋

Toy of the rich Dutchies. Image: Depositphotos

🛌 Where to stay in Sint Maarten

The island is home to some undoubtedly cozy and high-quality hotels — but with so many choices, how can you tell which one to book a room at?

We’ve laid out all the best resorts on the Dutch side, and each comes with its own unique, tropical vibe, relaxing atmosphere, and set of top-notch facilities.

Sonesta Maho Beach Resort : An all-inclusive family resort complete with giant pools and lush spas. It’s situated next to Sunset Beach Bar and in one of the island’s most exciting nightlife hotspots, Maho.

An all-inclusive family resort complete with giant pools and lush spas. It’s situated next to Sunset Beach Bar and in one of the island’s most exciting nightlife hotspots, Maho. Mary’s Boon : Just a stone’s throw from Karakter Beach Bar, this rustic resort sits on a beach, which means you can wake up to the sound of waves crashing against the shore, and watch the sun go down every evening.

Just a stone’s throw from Karakter Beach Bar, this rustic resort sits on a beach, which means you can wake up to the sound of waves crashing against the shore, and watch the sun go down every evening. The Cliff : Got some heavy cash to splurge? Consider staying at this modern, towering hotel complete with fancy sweets and a gorgeous seaside view.

Got some heavy cash to splurge? Consider staying at this modern, towering hotel complete with fancy sweets and a gorgeous seaside view. Pelican Hill Resort : A beautiful, secluded hotel, perfect for those seeking an intimate vacation filled with solitude and relaxation.

A beautiful, secluded hotel, perfect for those seeking an intimate vacation filled with solitude and relaxation. Divi Little Bay Beach Resort : If you’re more or less looking to stay in one place on your vacation in Sint Maarten, this resort exudes the ambience of a laid-back small town. It comes fully equipped with a luxurious spa, a convenience store, a private beach, a pool area, and more.

If you’re more or less looking to stay in one place on your vacation in Sint Maarten, this resort exudes the ambience of a laid-back small town. It comes fully equipped with a luxurious spa, a convenience store, a private beach, a pool area, and more. Atrium Beach Resort : A quiet, beachfront resort equipped with snug rooms, a gym, and a tour desk that arranges snorkelling and island boat trips. Around the corner, you’ll find Buccaneer Beach Bar, which is one of the island’s lively social hubs.

A quiet, beachfront resort equipped with snug rooms, a gym, and a tour desk that arranges snorkelling and island boat trips. Around the corner, you’ll find Buccaneer Beach Bar, which is one of the island’s lively social hubs. Belair Beach Hotel: An all-suite beautiful resort, where you can enjoy a comfortable room with a view overlooking a vast, blue ocean and a cruise ship dock.

☀️ The best time of year to go to Sint Maarten

While the island’s close proximity to the equator makes for sunny, high-temperature weather all year round, you should aim to visit Sint Maarten during the summer or spring.

Of course, as this Dutch winter promises freezing temperatures with rain as a permanent resident, many in the Netherlands would prefer to spend the cold season in the tropics.

However, prices typically tend to skyrocket around Christmas time, so unless you’ve got pennies to lose, we recommend planning your holiday for the months following the new year.

READ MORE | How to survive the Dutch winter: weather, clothing, and more

Next to that, hurricane season lasts from the beginning of June until the end of November, but if we’re down on our luck, storms generally hit Sint Maarten in August and September. So, retreating to the island might not be ideal during those two months.

From a local’s perspective, the absolute best (and cheapest) time to take a vacation in Sint Maarten is spring, when school is in session, and the island is relatively quiet.

This will make you book your ticket! Image: Freepik

💶 How much to budget when going to Sint Maarten

Sint Maarten isn’t the cheapest holiday destination around (after all, paradise does come at a price).

In general, you can expect to spend anywhere from $100 to $400 USD per night on accommodation, and around $100 a day if you’re eating out and going on excursions.

Spend your savings on lekker cocktails! Image: Depositphotos

Of course, you can cut those costs by staying in cheaper hotels or hostels and enjoying Sint Maartern’s beautiful nature instead of drinking fancy cocktails. 🍸

Also, despite being half-French, half-Dutch, yes that is a dollar sign-up above. The Dutch side uses primarily USD, while the French side’s official currency is the euro. Yes, it’s strange, no, we aren’t apologizing.

🥸 A history that spans centuries

Dutchies might’ve heard about the island because of the starring role it played in the kidnapping of Freddy Heineken, where his captors chose Sint Maarten as their hideaway.

Or, perhaps you were introduced to the island by auntie Hurricane Irma, who graced us with her presence back in 2017.

Nearly wiped out by the strongest storm in the Atlantic Ocean to date, Sint Maarten appeared on several Dutch and international news channels. Hey, thanks for the few minutes of fame! 👋

Regardless, the island’s long and rich history is one worth knowing about — and it all started when Christopher Columbus began his voyage across the Atlantic Ocean.

Dutch, or French?

In the days of yore, Sint Maarten was inhabited by the American Indian people before Christopher Columbus gazed his eyes upon it, claiming the land for Spain. (yay for colonialism. 🙄)

However, it eventually escaped his plans. Instead, several European powers sought out the island for its profitable value and great natural resources, but two, in particular, won — the Dutch and the French.

READ MORE | Exploring Dutch islands: a guide to visiting Texel

To avoid a war, both countries mutually decided to divide the island (because sharing is caring) and signed the famous Treaty of Concordia in 1648.

Since then, this beautiful paradise was split between a Dutch side (Sint Maarten), belonging to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and a French side (Saint Martin), owned by France.

The island of Sint Maarten on a political map. Image: Depositphotos

While we might boast two different governments and capitals, we’ve always been thought of as one united nation, each holding the same level of natural beauty for that perfect tropical destination.

Will you be heading to Sint Maarten? Tell us in the comments below!

🏝 A vacation in Sint Maarten: Frequently asked questions