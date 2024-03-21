It’s time! Keukenhof 2024 is officially opening its doors

Stop and smell the tulips. 🌷😉

Simone Jacobs
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-tulips-and-windmill-at-keukenhof-garden
Image: Depositphotos Link: https://depositphotos.com/612285966/stock-photo-blooming-tulips-flowerbed-wind-mill.html

Looking for something to do to celebrate the beginning of spring? Perfect timing! One of the Netherlands’ most exciting attractions, Keukenhof, is opening its doors today, March 21.

The park will be open between 8 AM and 7:30 PM. So, get ready to take a stroll through the many flower gardens and be mesmerised by all the different bloemen.

Things to see and do at Keukenhof 2024

With boat trips, cycling and guided tours to help you explore the park, you will get every opportunity to see the tulips, crocuses, daffodils and other mooie flowers, RODI reports.

READ MORE | 15 things to do this spring in the Netherlands

Great! How do I get there?

For those who don’t plan on cycling all the way to Keukenhof, buses are available from Schipol, Haarlem, Leiden Centraal, and Amsterdam RAI, just to name a few.

READ MORE | 5 ways you can tell that it’s spring in the Netherlands

If you are travelling by car, make sure to buy a parking ticket from the website beforehand.

One of those tanks who will be going with your fiets? You’ll earn yourself some free parking for bicycles, scooters and motorbikes.

Where can I get tickets for Keukenhof?

It’s simpel! Plan your trip and buy your tickets on Keukenhof’s website.

This year, you can expect to pay €19.50 for adults and €9 for children from the age of four, while kids under three can enjoy the park gratis.

Now, go embrace spring and surround yourself with blooms of happiness at Keukenhof!

Are you making the trip to Keukenhof this year? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

