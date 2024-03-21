This Dutch city smokes the most weed in all of Europe (and no, it’s not Amsterdam)

They're flying high 😮‍💨

NewsPolitics & SocietyWeird
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
man-smoking-organic-cannabis-in-rotterdam-coffeeshop
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/smoking-weed.html?filter=all&qview=296386444

The Netherlands is great at many things: being happy, sleeping, speaking English and, well, smoking weed.

In fact, the Dutch are so good at consuming the forbidden herb that a whopping three of their cities ranked in the top five for the cities with the highest cannabis consumption in Europe, the NRC reports.

That’s the result of a recent study conducted by the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), for which researchers tested the water in sewage treatment plants in 88 cities in 24 European countries.

Rotterdam takes the crown

Good ol’ Rotterdam snags the honour (if we can call it that) of first place in the weed Olympics. 🥇

That means the concentration of cannabis residues in the sewage in no other participating European city is as high as in the Dutch port city.

But Rotterdammers don’t only like to smoke the occasional joint; they’re also fans of other drugs, it seems.

READ MORE | Taking drugs in the Netherlands: ecstasy use in Holland

The city came in second place for residues of MDMA and ketamine and in fifth place for cocaine.

What about other Dutch cities?

So, about the other Dutch representation in the top five of the most weed-smoking cities in Europe. Following Rotterdam in the top spot are Leeuwarden (#3) and Amsterdam (#4). 🌱

Amsterdam and Leeuwarden are also third and fourth place for cocaine use, following the cities of Antwerp (Belgium) and Tarragona (Spain). When it comes to MDMA, Amsterdam sits in third place, Utrecht in fourth, and Leeuwarden comes in seventh place.

Surprised by Leeuwarden’s stats? You’re not the only one; the Dutch researchers who participated in the study are right there with you.

As Laura Smit-Rigter tells NRC, “if you look at the demographic profile of Leeuwarden, it is not a city with many students or tourism,” so the results were not expected to be so… high. 😉

What do you think about the high drug consumption in Dutch cities? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
The time Dutchies used cheese to defend themselves against the French
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

The Netherlands just ranked as the 6th happiest country IN THE WORLD

The 2024 World Happiness Report is here, and once again, the Dutch have smiled their way into the top 10....
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

The time Dutchies used cheese to defend themselves against the French

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
The term "cheesehead" or kaaskoppen didn't exactly come about as a compliment to the world-renowned Dutch goods — turns out, there's an un-brie-lievable history....

Is this the best eSIM in the Netherlands? Airalo reviewed

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
With a range of geographical and data-based packages, multiple SIM capabilities, and pure ease of usage, Airalo offers powerful benefits for internationals on the...

The Netherlands just ranked as the 6th happiest country IN THE WORLD

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
The 2024 World Happiness Report is here, and once again, the Dutch have smiled their way into the top 10. The Nordic countries remain...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.