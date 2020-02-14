It’s almost King’s Day! So, what’s the big deal?

So maybe it’s your first Koningsdag or maybe you’ve become a bit of a King’s Day pro over the years. Or maybe you’re into King’s Day festivals in the Netherlands. Don’t be scared – all you’ll need is anything orange or Dutch related, a great alcohol tolerance and your best dance moves. Here are all of the main King’s Day festival events in one place…’cos DutchReview are the best.

Not fancying a festival in a large city? No worries, there will be parties literally ALL OVER the country. Like, it’s literally impossible not to find one, no matter where you live. If festivals and large events aren’t your thing – then everywhere has the traditional flea market, street parties and copious amounts of alcohol. We already have an article for this, so check it out!

We also have a video to give you the lowdown on King’s day in the Netherlands and how it’s celebrated:

Where will the royal family be on King’s day in 2020?

If you’re wanting to see the king this year, then now’s the time to plan. This year he will be spending his 53rd birthday in Maastricht with his family. Every year they visit a different city and the public is welcome to come and join them. Read all about it here.

King’s day 2020 festivals in the Netherlands:

If you’re a festival fan, then read on. I warn you though, the Dutch love a good dance music party. Most events over the country incorporate some sort of Dutch DJ (+ jaws dragging along the floor). Not all events are for a dance lovers dream – we’ve managed to find a few disco and hip-hop events. Read on to see what tickles your fancy!

The best thing about many of these events is that there are free or just really cheap. With so much competition on this day, event prices are generally low and you have so much choice when it comes to what you want to see and where you want to go. Result!

5 King’s Day events in the 5 big cities [King’s Day festivals]

King’s day events in Rotterdam in 2020:

TIKTAK King’s Night – For all you folks who like Dutch house music. Location: Rotterdam, Utrecht, Amsterdam

2. Oranjebitter Festival – More Dutch music, but they make you work to see the lineup (you basically have to guess it), go on the website to see what I mean! Location: Rotterdam

3. Kralingse Bos Festival– If you’re into Dutch DJ’s, then this is another for you. Location: Rotterdam

4. Code Oranje Festival– For the Dutch DJ and hip hop lovers. Location: Rotterdam

5. Kingsland festival – If you like house, techno or hardstyle, then this is a festival for you. Location: Amsterdam, Groningen, Tilburg, Rotterdam.

King’s day events in Amsterdam in 2020:

TIKTAK King’s Night – For all you folks who like Dutch house music. Location: Rotterdam, Amsterdam

2. Loveland Van Oranje – For techno/deep house lovers. Location: Amsterdam

3. NDSM Vrijhaven King’s Day – A free event for everyone, including family, with food, art and live music. Location: Amsterdam

4. Kingsland festival – If you like house, techno or hardstyle, then this is a festival for you. Location: Amsterdam, Groningen, Tilburg, Rotterdam.

5. Oranjebloesem festival – For techno/house lovers. Location: Amsterdam

King’s day events in The Hague in 2020:

The Life I Live Festival, King’s Night – This festival has a bit for everyone: hip-hop, hard rock, funk, electronic, dance and indie-pop. So it’s good to go to if you want to please all your friends at once. Location: The Hague

2. The Life I Live Festival, King’s Day – This festival has a bit for everyone: hip-hop, hard rock, funk, electronic, dance and indie-pop. So it’s good to go to if you want to please all your friends at once. Location: The Hague

3. Happy Feelings at the Beach, King’s Night– Celebrate the King’s Night by the beach! Location: The Hague

4. Kingsworld – A festival for all tastes! These include house, urban, Latin, Dutch and rap. Location: The Hague

5. The Hague – Kingsnight – An event filled with many different genres including RnB, hip-hop, trap, pop, house, deep house, techno, classics and disco. Location: The Hague

King’s day events in Eindhoven in 2020:

Royal Dutch Eindhoven, King’s Night – For Dutch hip-hop and dance music lovers. Location: Eindhoven

2. Royal Dutch Eindhoven, King’s Day – For Dutch hip-hop and dance music lovers. Location: Eindhoven

3. B2s Supersized King’s Day Festival – The perfect festival for hardcore hardstyle lovers! Location: Eindhoven

4. King-S Festival – For techno, drum and bass and dubstep lovers everywhere. Location: Eindhoven

5. This=Music – For techno lovers out there. Location: Eindhoven

King’s day events in Groningen in 2020:

King’s Head, King’s Night – For dance music lovers who also love a good game of beer pong. Location: Groningen

2. Kingsland festival – If you like house, techno or hardstyle, then this is a festival for you. Location: Amsterdam, Groningen, Tilburg, Rotterdam.

3. De Helden van Oranje Festival – a variety of different Dutch music to get your body grooving. Location: Groningen,

4. Paradigm: King’s Night – For dance music lovers everywhere. Location: Groningen

5. Paradigm: King’s Day – For dance music lovers everywhere. Location: Groningen

Brace yourselves: There’s so much choice and so much party. Don’t forget to dress up in orange and buy your tickets soon! Note: Some popular events may sell out beforehand.

See you out there, it’s going to be a gooden’.

What King's Day festivals will you be going to this year? Any of these King's Day festivals in the Netherlands?

