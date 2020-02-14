If you thought storm Ciara was the last of it, think again. Brace yourselves, my friends, for Dennis will take the Netherlands by storm (ha!) this weekend. But there’s good news. Storm Dennis brings with it warmer weather.

You can expect heavy gusts of wind, but also very thankfully, higher temperatures. Not sure if that’s a good thing, as spring officially begins in March and an increase in temperature just means that climate change is taking its toll on the world. But after a week of wind, rain and frigid air, warmer weather is definitely welcome.

Temperatures to rise

The storm will be at its heaviest on Sunday, but temperatures in the provinces of Noord-Brabant and Limburg can rise to 16-17 degrees, and elsewhere in the Netherlands temperatures will increase to an average of 14-15 degrees, according to nu.nl. Hello spring.

Meanwhile, wind speed could reach to up to 90 kilometers per hour on the coast, and between 100 and 110 kmph in the northwest of the country.

Dennis is expected to hit hard between Scotland and Iceland, also affecting Ireland and Northern England. So in a way we’re lucky here in the Netherlands.

Would you rather: Storm and warm weather or sun and cold weather? Let us know in the comments!

Image: tpsdave/Pixabay