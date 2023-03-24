CultureArt

Rotterdam is turning into an art festival during ICAF 2023

Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Powered byICAF Rotterdam

After three years, the world’s biggest International Community Art Festival is back with its ninth edition! Under the theme of “The Sound of Change,” the ICAF is bringing together artists from around the world — right in the heart of Rotterdam.

The International Community Art Festival is a festival focused on community, participation, and networking with people through art. 

Ready to immerse yourself in the magic? Let’s have a look at what the 2023 ICAF has in store for us.

⏰ When? From March 27, 2023 until April 2, 2023.
📍 Where? Across different locations throughout the beautiful city of Rotterdam!
💵 Cost? Starting at €5 per show.
🎟️ How? Tickets for individual performances, as well as ticket packages, can be purchased on the website of the Rotterdams Wijktheater.

Counting down the days to ICAF 2023

We know you might be wondering: What exactly is community art?

Former ICAF director, Eugene van Erven, defined it as all practices that are linked by their “belief that the arts are essential to human life and that everybody should have the right to create.”

It’s a form of art in which people, no matter their gender, culture, nationality, or ability status, come together as a community to do what they love: make art. 🎭🎨

Performance at the ICAF 2023 in Rotterdam
Artists from 20 different countries will be attending this year’s ICAF. Image: Supplied/ICAF

Of course, the best way to understand community art is to experience it, in all its shapes and forms. And what better way to do so than by attending the world’s biggest festival for it?

Around the world in seven days

So, what’s on the menu for this year’s ICAF? (Spoiler alert: A LOT!).

The varied programme of ICAF 2023 is guaranteed to have just the right experience for you — whether you want to learn about gender-based violence in South Africa, or hear an Iranian refugee story told in Dutch Sign Language.

The inspiring creators that will be showcasing their projects hail from all around the globe, and will use their projects to give you an insight into their cultures. 

Among the represented countries are South Africa, Singapore, New Zealand, Argentina, Colombia, and many, many others. 🌎

Performance at ICAF Rotterdam 2023.
Hailing from Tanzania, Nantea Dance Company wants to encourage connection through love, kindness, patience and empathy. Image: Supplied/ICAF

The programme includes performances, lectures, workshops, and films, showing visitors how art can bridge distances between people, cultures, and the world. 

Some highlights include: 

  • GABO: A moving dance performance about the question of what it means to be “different”.  
  • Big Band Basket Beat: A percussion performance in which basketball plays the leading role. 
  • Onyesha Thamani: An intimate performance that uses dance as a voice to offer new perspectives towards gender (in)equality in Tanzania. 

Feeling inspired? Get creative!

For the first time ever, the Rotterdams Wijktheater will also offer a so-called City Programme, alongside the main Festival Programme. 

Here, Rotterdam locals and families can directly step into the vibrant world of creativity.

Besides the large-scale performances, this programme will also offer community-rooted workshops in locations and public spaces around the city.

ICAF Rotterdam 2023 Community walking over the Erasmus bridge in Rotterdam
The ICAF quite literally BRIDGES the distance between people from all over the globe. 🌉 Image: Supplied/ICAF

It is guaranteed to not only get visitors’ creative juices flowing but also to connect Rotterdam locals with each other — as a community. 

It only takes place once every three years, so you truly don’t want to miss this chance to check it out!

⏰ When? From March 27, 2023 until April 2, 2023.
📍 Where? Across different locations throughout the beautiful city of Rotterdam!
💵 Cost? Starting at €5 per show.
🎟️ How? Tickets for individual performances, as well as ticket packages, can be purchased on the website of the Rotterdams Wijktheater.

Are you curious about ICAF’s immersive art experiences? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:International Community Art Festival
Previous article
These are the 10 most popular Dutch cities for a day trip (and they might surprise you)
Next article
Online grocery shopping: a guide to Dutch grocery delivery services
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

7 times the Dutch did it first: fun facts from the Netherlands

The Netherlands is such a small country, and yet it has always played an important role in history. In fact,...
Enora Regnier -
Culture

Why I love Haarlem: a local’s guide to the Spaarnestad

No matter how many times I tell my friends I live in Haarlem, every time we chat, they ask —...
Magdalena Laas -
Culture

7 types of cyclists found when biking in the Netherlands

We can guarantee that if there is one element of Dutch culture that's bound to inflict some form of culture...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.