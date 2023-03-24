Going abroad? These international trains will NOT be running on Monday

Lyna Meyrer
Image: jonasreichard/Pixabay

Public transport strikes are going international! As the NS announced on Thursday, there will be no trains between the Netherlands and Germany on Monday. The reason? Mass strikes.

That’s not all. Since there will be no trains going to, from, or through Germany, some Swiss and Austrian destinations will also be affected.

So, what’s the deal?

Due to nationwide strikes in Germany, all lines running between the Netherlands and Germany will not be operational on Monday, March 27. 🚄🚫

Unsure of whether or not to pack that suitcase? These are the lines that will be affected:

  • Amsterdam to Frankfurt
  • Amsterdam to Berlin
  • Amsterdam to Basel (Switzerland)
  • All sleeper trains to Switzerland
  • All sleeper trains to Austria

The NS has informed all ticket-holders on how to cancel or rebook their journey (so if you’re among the unlucky travellers, make sure to check your e-mail! 📧).

All aboard the strike train

Public transport workers in Germany are facing similar issues to those of their Dutch counterparts. According to NU.nl, local labour unions Verdi and EVG demand significantly higher wages and better working conditions. 

Since a collective agreement does not seem to be on the cards any time soon, the labour unions are calling for a “Mega Streik” — a mass strike. Uh-oh. 🫢

Trains, trams and busses will not be running, and even aviation personnel are walking away from their work.

Upset travellers

The labour unions behind the strike negotiate on behalf of millions of employees. So, you guessed it: nothing will be moving throughout Germany on Monday.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement of this mass strike is already causing chaos among thousands of passengers wishing to travel to and from Germany.

Many of them have taken to social media to express their frustration. 👇

What do you think about Germany’s plan for a mass strike? Tell us in the comments!

Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

