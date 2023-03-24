Going abroad? These international trains will NOT be running on Monday

Public transport strikes are going international! As the NS announced on Thursday, there will be no trains between the Netherlands and Germany on Monday. The reason? Mass strikes.

That’s not all. Since there will be no trains going to, from, or through Germany, some Swiss and Austrian destinations will also be affected.

So, what’s the deal?

Due to nationwide strikes in Germany, all lines running between the Netherlands and Germany will not be operational on Monday, March 27. 🚄🚫

Unsure of whether or not to pack that suitcase? These are the lines that will be affected:

Amsterdam to Frankfurt

Amsterdam to Berlin

Amsterdam to Basel (Switzerland)

All sleeper trains to Switzerland

All sleeper trains to Austria

The NS has informed all ticket-holders on how to cancel or rebook their journey (so if you’re among the unlucky travellers, make sure to check your e-mail! 📧).

All aboard the strike train

Public transport workers in Germany are facing similar issues to those of their Dutch counterparts. According to NU.nl, local labour unions Verdi and EVG demand significantly higher wages and better working conditions.

Since a collective agreement does not seem to be on the cards any time soon, the labour unions are calling for a “Mega Streik” — a mass strike. Uh-oh. 🫢

Trains, trams and busses will not be running, and even aviation personnel are walking away from their work.

Due to a strike by Germany’s VER.DI union, operations at Frankfurt Airport will be heavily disrupted throughout the day on 27 March. Passengers are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to the airport. Connecting flights from FRA will also be affected by the strike. pic.twitter.com/VHIK4zJXNF — Frankfurt Airport (@Airport_FRA) March 23, 2023

Upset travellers

The labour unions behind the strike negotiate on behalf of millions of employees. So, you guessed it: nothing will be moving throughout Germany on Monday.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement of this mass strike is already causing chaos among thousands of passengers wishing to travel to and from Germany.

Many of them have taken to social media to express their frustration. 👇

Because of a major nationwide strike in Germany on Monday, my flight has been cancelled. Yay. Seeing how @lufthansa has been handling things so far (you guess well –> poorly), it looks like I’m gonna be stuck in this country for a while.



Anyone in NYC who’d like to meet? — Jelena Brankovic @jelena3121@mastodon.social (@jelena3121) March 24, 2023

WELP



Due to a Germany-wide strike on Monday, my return flight has just been cancelled. And of course the airline’s support hotline is full.



I can probably get a hotel but I’ll be stuck for a day.



Goshdurnit — Askeladd 🐻【Vtuber】 (@AskeladdBear) March 24, 2023

There’s a strike at the airport and my flight home from Germany was cancelled (not mad, solidarity with the workers). I’m in line to rebook now 🤪 pic.twitter.com/8QIFZ87IUR — le crobag (@le_crobag) March 23, 2023

