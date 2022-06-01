The Americans have learned of Dutch ‘Droppings’ and now they’re confused

Americans are discussing on Twitter the latest Dutch concept: dropping. Much like their fascination with other European concepts, including Dutch niksen and the so-called ‘Dutch-reach,’ they’re all weighing in on their opinion – for the good of their children.

Twitter exploded last year after the New York Times published an article detailing the “peculiarly Dutch summer rite” of dropping.

What is Dropping?

Dropping is a favoured exercise among scout groups, although can extend to any age. It can be done privately, as part of a school group, or even in a sports team.

The practise involves taking children, typically pre-teens, and leaving them in a forested area to make their way back to either their home or campsite. 🏕

The children are typically armed with a compass and an emergency mobile phone – only to be used in emergencies. 🆘

Doesn’t this look like such an inviting place for kids to stay overnight? Image: Depositphotos

Then, using their instincts, brains, and a good old dose of teamwork they (hopefully) make it out.

The advantage? Children are taught to think for themselves, work as a team while still being independent, and the parents get a night off. 😴

The Dutch approach to raising children often makes it into international media. It’s no surprise after consistently appearing at the top of the list for happiest children in the world.

What did the Twitterverse have to say?

If there’s one thing we can count on in this world it’s that if it’s something about raising children, Twitter will be tweeting. Some from outside of Europe were in support of the Dutch ways:

In America, we drop kids off at school and then pray they don’t get killed in yet another mass shooting. It’s safe to say the U.S. does childhood differently. — lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) July 21, 2019

Yep. Looks like they build character and not video game couch potatoes. — Tn (@ttkabjlwde) July 22, 2019

In America, it’s called “dropping” Groups of children are left in cages told to find their way back to their parents… — Rob K (@Canadastrong99) July 21, 2019

On the other hand, some Tweeters were able to relate:

My parents did it all the time. I don’t think they expected me to keep finding my way back home though ? — محص (@RolandJamez) July 22, 2019

I once got dropped in a forest & had to find my own way back, I got raised by squirrels & had the best time. But nuts aren’t that great for my insides so eventually I had to leave. It broke my heart. — ???? ✞ (@tbfhonestly) July 22, 2019

For some, it takes a lot more to impress them:

GPS? why not a compass? and carrying a cell phone as back-up? sounds more like Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. maybe the Dutch should stick to something they know all too well: Tulip mania. conquer that feat first. you’re welcome — Rillito Nuevo (@RillitoNuevo) July 22, 2019

And then the Dutchies started chiming in with some history.

Yes it is! It is based on the Dutch fairy tail (sprookje) Hansel and Gretel (Hans en Grietje). The Dutch are very poor people and so some have to drop their kids in the woods. Those kids who dare to come back are beaten up by black face (zwarte piet) with his roe. We’re very bad! pic.twitter.com/FubIrBZ9MW — Jurgen ? (@JurgenGee) July 22, 2019

Disclaimer: we asked the Dutchies in our office and they didn’t know about this origin story, so take it with a grain of salt (or breadcrumbs).

And some Dutchies joined in to reminisce on the good old days of being dropped in a forest:

It’s an awesome (and supervised; they’re never out of sight) adventure that I have very fond memories of. It’s fun and exciting while you learn to work together as a team, read maps, use a compass and solve problems along the way. At the end you feel really badass. — Kay (@kayotickitchen) July 22, 2019

