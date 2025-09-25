Roaming in the EU: How to avoid surprise charges on your Dutch SIM

While data roaming can be a sneaky holiday-budget killer, these handy tips and tricks will help you navigate roaming in Europe like a boss. 💪

Let’s set the scene: you open Google Maps to find your way down the maze of quaint canals and… boom, you get a notification that you’re being charged €50 for out-of-bundle data costs.

Oeps, it looks like you may have forgotten to activate your data roaming.

What is data roaming, and how does it work?

In short, data roaming is the process of connecting to a network outside of your home country (or the country in which your mobile data provider is located).

Instead of using your regular data provider’s network, your mobile “roams” by connecting to local networks in the country you’re visiting. However, let op: while super convenient, roaming fees are usually quite a bit higher than your usual mobile data charges.

On the other hand, if you’ve got a Dutch or other European SIM card and you’re travelling around the EU, you’re in luck!

Thanks to the EU’s “roam like at home” policy, you’ll be charged domestic prices for all the calls you make, messages you send, and data you use.

Travelling around the EU and need a reliable mobile data connection? Look no further than Simyo, with its range of affordable and expat-friendly SIM plans. Even better: with all of these coming in eSIM form, you can even get connected while you’re on the road! Sign up with Simyo

Where EU data roaming applies (and where it doesn’t)

Before you rush off to buy a European SIM card, it’s important to zoom in on the fine print.

Most EU mobile data operators keep a watchful eye on how much time you spend abroad, versus at home.

If, over a four-month period, you’ve spent more time abroad than “at home” (i.e. in your mobile carrier’s country) and used a significant amount of roaming data, then you’ll be served a warning about extra data charges.

You’ll then have two weeks to adjust your usage and avoid extra charges. Still roaming? Helaas, your mobile bills will get considerably more expensive. 😬

No one likes to see that they have been charged while roaming in the EU. Image: Depositphotos

Even if you don’t spend more time abroad than you do “at home”, EU roaming laws have some tricky grey areas. In particular, the “roam like at home” policy only applies to terrestrial (i.e. land-based) mobile networks.

READ MORE | Making international calls from the Netherlands: The best providers in 2025

That means that if you’re sailing around the Mediterranean on a cruise liner, don’t be surprised if you incur some shocking out-of-bundle costs. This is because your cellular service might be provided through other networks that aren’t subject to the EU’s data policy, like your ship’s satellite connection.

So, should your vacation take you away from the mainland, it’s better to rely on onboard Wi-Fi and turn your mobile data off.

5 tips to avoid unexpected data roaming costs in the EU

While the EU’s “roam like at home” policy is super handy for your wallet, there are ways to make those mobile data charges even more budget-friendly. 👇

1. Make sure you have a Dutch SIM card

When it comes to slashing data costs, the best option is getting a Dutch SIM card.

Not only will you get access to the EU’s “roam like at home” services, but if you’re moving to the Netherlands, it’ll make the process much smoother. Whether you’re ordering food from a Dutch delivery service or signing up for essential services like a GP, a local mobile number is often preferred.

READ MORE | The best prepaid SIMs for internationals and tourists in the Netherlands

However, short-term visitors and tourists needn’t feel left out, either. Prepaid SIMs are sold at a variety of locations, from airports to supermarkets, and you don’t need a Dutch bank account or BSN (citizen service number) to buy one.

Prefer buying a prepaid SIM online? Dat kan! Simyo’s handy mobile app lets you sign up for a Dutch SIM card within minutes, with eSIM options available for their award-winning prepaid data plans.

2. Check your provider’s roaming limits

Also, make sure to keep an eye out for SMS alerts from your provider. Most carriers will notify you when you’ve used up 80% and 100% of your data to prevent you from incurring pricey out-of-bundle costs.

On the off-chance that your provider doesn’t send you one of these messages, you can also track your mobile data usage in your phone’s settings.

3. Set a data usage cap, if you can

Between sun, surf, and sangrias, even the most cautious mobile user might underestimate their data usage while on holiday.

Depending on your provider, this might incur costs of €50 (or more!) before you’re finally cut off from their cellular services.

If you’re baulking at the thought of paying such a huge sum on top of your existing data costs, there’s a simple solution: opting for a data cap.

A holiday is always better when you don’t have roaming charges. Image: Freepik

As its name suggests, this is a hard cap on your data usage, ensuring that your mobile data shuts off as soon as your data limit has been reached, avoiding hefty out-of-bundle costs.

4. Use Wi-Fi whenever possible

Most hotels, cafés, and public transport services in popular European travel destinations offer free Wi-Fi, and it’s an absolute lifesaver.

With free public Wi-Fi, you needn’t rely on your mobile connection to download data-heavy content like maps, Netflix episodes, or playlists. This saves you a big chunk of your data allowance — or some major cash, if you’re using your non-EU provider’s roaming services.

Good to know: While free Wi-Fi comes with its own share of challenges (*cough* hackers *cough*), a lot of these can be mitigated by a good VPN.

5. Turn off your mobile data when it’s not needed

It’s super annoying, but even when you’re not actively scrolling on your mobile phone, your device might be happily munching through your data allowance.

The culprits are often sneaky background processes, such as app refreshes, auto-updates, and even location services. If you think you’ve turned them all off, another one might pop up on your data usage graph to say “hoi”.

In most cases, the easiest option is just to switch off your mobile data when you’re not using it.

Have you travelled around the EU with a Dutch or foreign SIM card? Share your experiences in the comments below!