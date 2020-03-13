In the Netherlands, people have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #CoronaHulp, where you can make a call for help or offer it given the recent coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken to prevent it from spreading.

So basically, if you want to help or if you need some help, check out #coronahulp:

Mag je de deur niet meer uit en heb je hulp nodig? Of wil je juist mensen helpen? Check dan #coronahulp pic.twitter.com/056hHnXAFk — Else Kramer (@elsekramer) March 12, 2020

And people living in your area might offer a hand to help out.

Zijn er mensen die wel wat extra hulp kunnen gebruiken of kunnen geven ivm corona? Gebruik de hashtag #coronahulp Bij mij is veel werk afgezegd dus ik kan helpen, heb tijd. #Rotterdam — Jet (henriette) sol (@jet_sol) March 13, 2020

A woman took to Twitter asking for help to walk her dogs since she is chronically ill and has been advised to stay indoors:

Zijn er nog mensen in de omgeving van Hengelo Overijssel die mij willen helpen met de hondjes, in elk geval1x per dag. Ik ben chronisch ziek & heb het advies gekregen van ziekenhuis alleen buiten te gaan als het niet anders kan #coronahulp pic.twitter.com/YBxZv3Bd7B — mirthe (@mirthebijkerk) March 13, 2020

Cute.

This lovely person wants to send education and healthcare workers her beautiful prints:

Ken jij iemand die hard in de zorg of het onderwijs werkt en het verdient om iets moois te krijgen? Let me know! Ik kan niet zoveel doen vanuit huis, maar misschien kan ik mensen een beetje opfleuren met een van mijn prints ❤ #opfleurtwitter #coronahulp pic.twitter.com/Oi1xo6w0dt — Jojan (@JojanTekent) March 13, 2020

Given the cascade of media covering the coronavirus, the current mood is pretty low- anxiety, worry and fear have seemingly plagued the world. And in such times, it’s comforting to know that there are good people doing good things.

Ik ben trots hoe liefdevol en vlot m’n irl en online omgeving reageert op de nieuwe anti-corona-maatregelen. De clubs van m’n dochters gelastten meteen alles af. Vrienden vroegen of ik hulp nodig had (superlief maar nu niet nodig). En er is #coronahulp. We zijn ons beste zelf 💕 — Asha ten Broeke (@ashatenbroeke) March 12, 2020

In times of need, humanity does come through- which is brings a little comfort to these testing times. And good to know for you DutchReview readers, it’s happening in English too:

If you need assistance in #Rotterdam during #coronavirusNederland feel free to tag this account, I will try to connect people to one another for #MutualAid. Our government sucks so we need to have each other's back! #corona #coronahulp #coronahelp — Mutual Aid Rotterdam (@AidRotterdam) March 13, 2020

Seen any other positive things happening during these dark days? We love to hear about that!

