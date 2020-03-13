In the Netherlands, people have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #CoronaHulp, where you can make a call for help or offer it given the recent coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken to prevent it from spreading.  

So basically, if you want to help or if you need some help, check out #coronahulp:

And people living in your area might offer a hand to help out.

A woman took to Twitter asking for help to walk her dogs since she is chronically ill and has been advised to stay indoors:

Cute.

This lovely person wants to send education and healthcare workers her beautiful prints:

Given the cascade of media covering the coronavirus, the current mood is pretty low- anxiety, worry and fear have seemingly plagued the world. And in such times, it’s comforting to know that there are good people doing good things.

In times of need, humanity does come through- which is brings a little comfort to these testing times. And good to know for you DutchReview readers, it’s happening in English too:

Seen any other positive things happening during these dark days? We love to hear about that!

More information about COVID-19 in the Netherlands

For more information, be sure to check out our guide to coronavirus in the Netherlands to stay up-to-date with the most recent information.

Feature Image: Julia Coutinho/Pixabay

