This Dutch city lets you walk in the footsteps of Monet and Peter the Great (just 12 minutes from Amsterdam!)

Interested in a Dutch history lesson without the tourist crowds of the capital? Head to the city of Zaandam for an educational stroll in the footsteps of world-famous figures.

That’s right; this oh-so-Dutch city just north of Amsterdam has rich connections with notable names like Claude Monet and Tsar Peter the Great. 🤩

Find that hard to believe? Well, you can see for yourself! Zaandam’s streets are lined with legacies just waiting to be explored — here’s how to find all the must-see spots.

Want to get ahead of the game? Find all the information you need on Zaans.nl, so you don’t miss a single fun fact or special sight during your historical day trip.

A snapshot of Dutch history, all in one place

Everyone — though we’re especially looking at you, history enthusiasts 👀 — can enjoy following Zaandam’s unique evolution.

Back as Tsar Peter the Great (a.k.a. the first emperor of Russia), and world-famous French painter Claude Monet knew it, the city’s milling and shipbuilding culture was thriving.

Zaandam oozes history. Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied

Zaandam is known for its groundbreaking industrial roots, with over 600 active windmills and 26 shipyards at its peak.

The city was the centre for commercial shipbuilding in Europe in the 17th century, as well as a hub for budding entrepreneurship and creative culture.

This special blend is still prominently felt when exploring the city today.

Walking in the footsteps: key sites to visit

Some worldly greats might have left their mark on Zaandam, but Zaandam sure left its mark on them, too!

So, if you want to see the city through the eyes of historical figures such as Tsar Peter and Claude Monet, these are the spots you absolutely cannot miss. 👇

Claude Monet himself described Zaandam as having “enough to paint for a lifetime”. Want some of that inspiration? Zaans.nl helps you explore all the ways art and culture thrive in this creative city.

Explore Claude Monet in Zaandam

When French Impressionist Claude Monet visited Zaandam in the late 19th century, he brought more than just his paintbrush to the city; he brought international attention too.

The traditional mills, boats and houses provided Monet with plenty of inspiration for a whole Zaanse collection: 24 landscapes and one portrait to be exact. 🤯

Capturing the beauty of Zaandam before the Industrial Revolution, paintings like “The House of the Old Mill” preserve the old city as it was, just as Monet admired it.

If this sounds like something you want to see for yourself, head to the MonetAtelier and explore their fantastic replica collection of all Monet’s Zaanse works.

Monet painted the streets you can still walk through today! Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied

You can take your pick of inspiring ways to learn about Monet’s time in Zaandam, as the studio offers workshops, lectures, a knowledge centre and even Monet-themed walks around the city. 🗺

💰 Price: Free for children aged 11 and under, €5 for everyone else

🕐 Opening times: Friday to Sunday from 12 PM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Westzijde 14G, 1506 EE Zaandam

Tsar Peter the Great’s connection to Zaandam

Now let’s travel back to 17th-century Holland, when one Russian Emperor’s seven-day stay made a humble woodsman’s cottage world-famous.

Warning: this building may make you motion sick. 🤪 Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied

This is the incredible story of Tsar Peter the Great, who used what he learned of shipbuilding and industry in Zaandam in 1697 towards reforming and modernising Russia.

His grand stature and title not only attracted local but global curiosity. Throughout the centuries, tourists and royalty (including Napoleon!) have visited the preserved house where the tsar stayed.

That’s right, in the city centre of Zaandam, you can step inside the wooden walls themselves, now one of the oldest houses in the Netherlands, and its second-oldest museum.

You’ll find the wooden house inside of this glorious building. Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied

The Tsar Peter House is full of treasures and information of the utmost historical importance, offering profound insight into his lasting effect on Zaandam.

💰 Price: Free for children up to 3, €3 for children aged 4 to 17, and €6 for adults

🕐 Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday from 10 AM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Krimp 23, 1506 AA Zaandam

It’s special to find a city as deeply connected with its rich cultural heritage as Zaandam, so the city is perfect for a historical day trip.

Simply taking a stroll leads you to discover art that’s easy on the eyes and history that’s heavy on the brain (in the best way). You’ll certainly leave with stories to tell! 🧠

Did you know about Zaandam’s impressive history? Have you visited these sites? Let us know in the comments.