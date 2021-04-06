In need of a giggle? This American comedian perfectly explains the hilarity of learning Dutch

Ever done a double-take when someone yells “kijk uit!”? Or do Dutch names still tickle you? Michelle Buteau knows the struggle.

Dutch is a wonderful and diverse language, but when learning to speak it, it’s hard not to laugh sometimes. Whether it’s the absurdly long words that you’ll never able to pronounce no matter how many times you practice in the mirror, or you still stifle a chuckle when someone exclaims “helaas pinderkaas”.

Michele Buteau expresses this perfectly in her Netflix special “Welcome to Buteaupia”. As she explains, she married a Dutchman and has found herself on the steep learning curve that we expats know all too well.

From Jewish slurs being normal words in Dutch to having verbs to describe damaging your nether regions, in this clip she tells us the struggles of loving a Dutchie and learning their language. We hope it gives you a giggle, it certainly brought a smile to our faces. 😂

Feature Image: Screenshot from video on YouTube