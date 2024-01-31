Whether you’re looking to escape the cold, want to learn about African culture, or doing research for your African Studies major — it’s time to head over to Wereldmuseum Leiden!

Why? The Leiden-based ethnology museum has unveiled “In Brilliant Light”, a spectacular new exhibit focusing on African art, culture and history.

With “In Brilliant Light”, curators have created a platform for artists from Africa and its diaspora. The space lets visitors immerse themselves in the richness of African cultures — right in the heart of Leiden.

👋 Welkom to Wereldmuseum Leiden

Image: Jordi Huisman/Supplied

Wereldmuseum Leiden, formerly known as Museum Volkenkunde, is the place to be for all things ethnology, anthropology, and world cultures. It’s definitely a must-see when you visit the city.

As the pros in all things ethnology, you can be sure that “In Brilliant Light” will be nothing short of, well, brilliant!

Oh, and the best part? Entrance is free for children between 0 and 5 and museum card holders, and reduced for students.

🌍 African art ‘in brilliant light’

So, what exactly is “In Brilliant Light” about? Just like African art, the exhibition is diverse, rich, and culturally significant.

Image: Aad Hoogendoorn/Supplied

The exhibit guides you through eight different sections containing breathtaking artworks that reflect on the heritage of their artists and the world around them.

It features not only a whopping 32 artists from Africa and its diaspora, but also does a wonderful job of shedding light on both historical and contemporary events that influence African culture and society.

Themes addressed include post-colonialism, power, globalisation, change, emancipation and spirituality.

From Africa to the diaspora

The talented artists featured in “In Brilliant Light” reflect on their African homeland and their — voluntary or involuntary — movement away from it.

Their art showcases the diverse cultures, histories, and traditions that are native to the African continent and its people while simultaneously illustrating what connects them with the rest of the world.

Image: Aad Hoogendoorn/Supplied

As a consequence of the African diaspora, we recognise common themes, influences, and even materials that spread across the artworks.

Unique forms of artistic traditions that range from tapestry weaving to woodcarving are showcased as artists draw inspiration from their countries’ history, heritage, folklore and spiritual traditions and share them with the world.

Image: Aad Hoogendoorn/Supplied

Relating to cultural history

While “In Brilliant Light” displays contemporary art, the exhibition also reflects on the rich and sometimes very complex African cultural history.

Colonialism, which undoubtedly had a very significant influence on African culture, is a theme that is omnipresent in “In Brilliant Light”.

Image: Aad Hoogendoorn/Supplied

One thing that many African people share, regardless of whether they are on the continent or not, is a sense of identity loss — finding themselves stuck between their strong cultural ties and their projected future.

This is addressed in one of the exhibition’s central artworks.

Image: Aad Hoogendoorn/Supplied

Johnson Eziefula’s “Birth of the Self” was created specifically for “In Brilliant Light” and depicts a young man standing at a crossroads, realising that, depending on the path he chooses, his life will change drastically.

Creating new perspectives

One sign in the exhibition reads: “In the 1950s and 1960s, almost all African countries [became] independent, [and] African artists emerge[d] as important agents of change.”

Transformation is another major theme addressed in “In Brilliant Light”, illustrating how artists use their craft to reshape history and claim their heritage through their artistic expression.

Image: Aad Hoogendoorn/Supplied

Inspiration is often found in the idea of new worlds and shared dreams for a new society.

With this, art becomes a form of emancipation, allowing artists to develop a new cultural identity, new perspectives, and new visions in a post-colonial world.

🔎 Want to know more?

Great! You can see “In Brilliant Light” at the Wereldmuseum in Leiden until October 31, 2024. Let’s give you all the details you need:

⏰ When? Every day from 10 AM until 5 PM until October 31, 2024

📍 Where? Wereldmuseum Leiden, Steenstraat 1, 2312 BS Leiden

🔎 How? Tickets can be bought at the counter or online

Will you check out “In Brilliant Light”? Share your thoughts in the comments!