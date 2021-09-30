11 gross things Dutch people do

All humans have a tendency to be yucky sometimes — but we’re only here to point out some of the common gross things you probably witnessed (or have done yourself) in the Netherlands.

We’re not here to shame — but fair warning — ⚠ it’s not recommended to read through this list before or during a meal.

1. Spit everywhere

Oh, all the spitting I’ve seen. It happens quickly, and when you least expect it. During a stroll along a beautiful Amsterdam canal, at a train station where a group of jongeren practice aim on the tracks, or as soon as the person in front of you gets off the bus.

In short: check for mucus before you decide to romanticise your life and sit on a picturesque Dutch street 🧽

2. Eat drop

Think that’s sugar? NOPE. Salt. Image: Tekka77/Depositphotos

Ever heard of drop? No? Well how about liquorice? I’ve been warned that kids on the internet hate it and that the Dutch have a variety of it out in the market, but isn’t the idea of salty black liquorice alone scary enough? Well, Dutchies love drop — as a matter of fact, they love it so much we have a designated drop guide, so it’s as important as it is disgusting. 👅

3. Pick their nose in public

A Dutch sport practised by royals while attending the Olympics — ahem — King Willem-Alexander. A hygiene survey on the popularity of this habit in the Netherlands showed that 90% of Dutch people pick their noses from time to time, whereas 10% eat the outcome. 👃

4. Swallow live goldfish

Reportedly, the 1939 trend of gulping down live goldfish took many forms over the years in the Netherlands. From winning bets to simply pulling stunts in public, it’s a gross thing either way so please don’t harm any goldfish for €€. 🐠

5. Place urinals on the streets

Never make eye contact with a man inside an Amsterdam urinal. Image: CreativeFamily/Depositphotos

If you’ve never seen a Dutch public urinal let me paint you a picture of the situation: they’re curled in shape, made of iron or stone, and are raised just enough for you to make shameful eye contact with the user while seeing their pee splash from the bottom — enough said but here’s a picture anyway. 👀

6. Inspect their poop

Speaking of Dutch bathrooms, did you notice a shelf in your toilet? 🚽 This is called an inspection shelf, an examination shelf, or a plateau toilet — it goes by different names. The design dates back to many moons ago where, in theory, the short shelf in the bowl allows for the examination of any (ahem) abnormalities in 💩 before flushing. But here’s another picture to demonstrate.

7. Eat herring

Random Dutchman enjoying herring. Image: Supplied

It’s a daring tourists’ favourite, a 15th-century Dutch tradition, and is on the list of Dutch foods to try. Aside from the fish being eaten raw with liver and pancreas untouched, the method itself contributes to the grossness of this one.

Traditionally, after being salted and dipped in onion, the herring is held by the tail, hung over the mouth, and munched from below. 🙈 FYI, there’s also a herring ice-cream flavour in the Netherlands — we felt you should know. 🍦

8. Lick their fingers and utensils

Even KFC dropped their Finger-Lickin’ Good cheer due to a hygiene-related pandemic, but the Dutchies sure didn’t. Finger licking, followed by a spoon lick, then back in the family-sized Pindakaas jar. Shared saliva, lekker. 👅🍯

9. Eat filet Americain

Suspicious raw meat spread with a lethal reputation. Source: Takeaway/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

Ironically, it’s one way to die in the Netherlands. This Dutch delicacy, in a nutshell, is an unappealing raw meat spread that goes on bread, crackers, or can be combined with some uncooked onions and/or boiled egg. You may encounter this monstrosity of a dish at a Dutch lunch or as a party appetiser. 🍞

10. Not wash their hands

Goes hand in hand with the finger-licking — no pun intended. 🤝 The Dutch have a sticky reputation for not washing their hands, they’ve had this report before and after the coronavirus so it’s not time-specific either. Dutchies not washing their hands is however tied to the visitation of a certain room or space. 🚾

11. Wear outside shoes inside the house

Clogs or non-clogs, I think we can all agree on the foul things that can hang from the bottom of outside shoes — yet the Dutch don’t really differentiate between outside and inside shoes at all. Concepts such as taking off your shoes when visiting a guest or switching to inside slippers when coming back home are simply non-existent in the Dutch cultural dictionary. 👞

There you have it! All the gooey, green, or smelly gross habits the Dutch do. 🤢 At least we hope that’s all…

Got any other gross Dutch habits? Let us know in the comments below!

