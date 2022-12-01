16 superb things to do in Amersfoort in 2022

Nestled near the centre of the Netherlands, you’ll find the lovely city of Amersfoort. If you’re looking to explore its cobblestoned streets, you’re probably asking yourself; well, what is there to do in Amersfoort?

The good news (nee, great news!) is that we have a heel handig list of 16 wonderful things do in Amersfoort. From ancient water gates to contemporary art museums, Amersfoort has so much to offer.

Plus, being in the middle of the flatlands means that Amersfoort is super easy to get to and from most major cities — making it a great option for a day, or weekend, trip!

1. Study history close-up at the Koppelpoort

Take a look at the wondrous water gates at the Koppelpoort in Amersfoort. Image: Bert/Wikimedia Commons/CC 2.0

The Koppelpoort is an iconic city gate. Translated as the ‘Couple Gate’, this beautiful structure has both a land and water gate.

Built way back in the 12th century, the gate still stands today, and you can take a peek, up close and personal. 👀

The gate is operated by a treadmill — which is still in place today! In the past, the gates were opened and closed by ringleaders who had to all walk at the same time in order to open the treadmill.

As they walked, the treadmill would get faster, and could be potentially fatal. Basically, it was a case of walk, or die!

Now, the gate is powered by a double treadmill — which is automated, so thankfully, there are no fatalities involved. You can have a look and take a tour of the old gate.

💰 Price: €5 for adults, €3 for children

⏰ Opening hours: Visits are on an appointment basis

📍 Location: Kleine Spui, 3811 BE Amersfoort

2. Get those steps in at Onze Lieve Vrouwetoren

Climb the hundreds of stairs of Our Lady’s Tower and enjoy the view! Image: Depositphotos

‘Our Lady’s Tower’ in Amersfoort measures at 98.33 metres tall, and towers over the city. It will leave your neck aching — but it’s an incredible beauty to behold! 🙆‍♀️

The 3rd highest church tower in the Netherlands, the chapel building was built in the 14th century. Meaning not only is it tall, it’s also old!

If you’re visiting, you can climb all the way to the top of the tower, and even choose between afternoon and evening tours.

View the city in all it’s glory in the afternoon, or in the evening catch a glimpse of the stars and lights! ✨

💰 Price: €8.50 for adults, €5 for children

⏰ Opening hours: The daily climb begins at 2 PM

📍 Location: Lieve Vrouwekerkhof, 3811 BH Amersfoort

3. Experience contemporary art at Kunsthal kAdE

Having a browse at the exhibitions in kAdE is a great thing to do in Amersfoort. Image: Kunsthal kAdE/Supplied

At kAdE, you can enjoy live contemporary art with your own eyes. With so many different events and exhibitions, there’s something to do at almost any time of the year.

Being a kunsthal, or kunsthalle, a museum which holds temporary exhibitions on a rolling basis, at kAdE, you can catch the exhibitions changing roughly every 3 months. Meaning, no matter what time of the year you go, there will be something to catch your eye!

And, if you’re looking for a good post-museum shop, you can visit the store inside. Or, if you wanted to make your own art, take a peek at the studio on site!

💰 Price: €16 for adults, and free for children

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Eemplein 77, 3812 EA Amersfoort

4. Learn about Dutch art history at Mondriaanhuis

Aanrader hoor. Het Mondriaanhuis in Amersfoort. pic.twitter.com/iNiGbIU9fx — Martin Deiman (@mdeiman) October 19, 2022 Translation: Recommended. The Mondriaan House in Amersfoort.

Located in the birth house of Piet Mondrian, a famous Dutch painter from Amersfoort, this museum can teach visitors a lot about art history!

Converted into a museum in 1994, it’s been open to the public ever since then. It’s also interactive, as you can create your own art in the DIY studio.

Or, if you want to drop the paintbrush and let those legs wander, you can go on a city walk with the museum!

💰 Price: €13 for adults, and €8 for children

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Kortegracht 11, 3811 KG Amersfoort

5. Make friends with the monkeys at Amersfoort Zoo

Enjoy the adorable lemurs at Amersfoort zoo. Image: Depositphotos

Who doesn’t love a good zoo, honestly? 🐒

The zoo is a great idea for a relaxing date or even for a day-long family activity! Admire the wonder of the graceful lions and playful meerkats while you wander along. 🦁

Fun fact: your own little monkeys (children) can actually climb through the zoo and see the animals from above on the ‘Climb Everything’ route.

💰 Price: €24,50 for adults, €21,50 for children

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM

📍 Location: Barchman Wuytierslaan 224, 3819 AC Amersfoort

6. Satisfy all your shopping needs at Hof Square

Enjoy a bite to eat at Hof Square. Image: Depositphotos

With weekly markets held every Friday and Saturday, you’re sure to find some goodies at Hof Square!

If you wanted to learn something mystical, there are local legends of a dragon who sits underneath the fountain in the square. Perhaps ask the locals, or find out more on a tour of the city — just don’t get burned!

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: Market open Fridays and Saturdays

📍 Location: 3811 CZ Amersfoort

7. Visit the beautiful Sint Joriskerk

Check out the inside of St. George’s church in Amersfoort. Image: Torsade de Pointes/Wikimedia Commons/CC 4.0

Located right by the Hof Square, you can easily pop into the Sint Joriskerk (otherwise known as St. George’s).

The church is open for tourists to come inside and have a look around at the old architecture between Monday and Saturday.

For the kids, there is even an opportunity to play with some LEGO at the church and let their imaginations run wild! 👷‍♂️

💰 Price: €2 for adults, free for children under the age of 12

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 11 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Hof 1, 3811 CJ Amersfoort

8. Wander along the Langegracht canal

Enjoy a romantic and scenic stroll along the canals in Amersfoort. Image: Depositphotos

Wondering what the best thing to do is for a chill, but romantic, date?

Walk along the historical canals in Amersfoort! Start at the Langegracht canal at the centre of the city, and let your legs carry you away while you admire the beautiful city. 😍

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: All day, every day

📍 Location: Langegracht, 3811 BV Amersfoort

9. Immerse yourself in Dutch history at the Flehite Museum



Even in the snowy winter, you can learn some Dutch history at the Flehite Museum. Image: Depositphotos

At the Flehite Museum, you’ll find a permanent exhibition in which eye-witnesses to WWII recount their stories and life tales, to provide insight into the true horror of the past.

Aside from this exhibition, there are lots of exhibitions always running on history and art, so you’re sure to find something engaging!

The museum is located in three historic houses built into the city wall during the Late Middle Ages, so not only will you learn about Dutch history, but also see some unique Dutch architecture.

💰 Price: €16 for adults, free for children

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 1o AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Westsingel 50, 3811 BC Amersfoort

10. Marvel at a 14th-century water gate at the Monnikendam

Visit the Monnikendam in Amersfoort and see the past come alive. Image: Depositphotos

Right at the Monnikendam in Amersfoort, you’ll come across an elderly water gate still standing from the 14th-century.

Centuries-old, the water of the Heiligenbergerbeek still flows beneath it and you can have a look at the gate for yourself!

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #124: Not care about the fact that they’re living below sea level

Feeling peckish while you view? We have to recommend that you visit the restaurant built into the walls and get a delicious meal. ☺

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: All day, every day

📍 Location: 3811 HC Amersfoort

11. See some iconic Dutch houses along the Muurhuizen

Another great thing to do in Amersfoort is to walk along the long streets of hundreds of years old houses.

Originating from the 14th century, these unique Dutch houses are known as the Muurhuizen (wall houses).

Why? Back some years ago in 1380, the city wall in Amersfoort was demolished, and what was built from the bricks? 1,500 new houses!

Though the houses aren’t so young anymore, you can still wander along the stretch of road that they call home. If you look closely, you’ll notice that the Flehite Museum is hidden along this stretch, too. 👀

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: All day, every day

📍 Location: Muurhuizen, Amersfoort

12. Step back into history at the Mannenzaal van het St Pieters en Bloklands Gasthuis

On the inside of the Mannenzaal, you can see the original beds for the old and sick. Image: JohnBoers/WikimediaCommons/CC 3.0

The Men’s Hall at St. Peter’s is an old men’s room. The men’s hall was built in as part of St. Peter’s church in Amersfoort. Originally a home for the sick and old, the Men’s Hall was open from 1390, and now is a monument to Dutch history.

With 22 preserved box beds and the original headboards, you can step into the past in this museum.

💰 Price: €5 for adults, €2 for children

⏰ Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 12 PM to 16.30 PM

📍 Location: Westsingel 47, 3811 BB Amersfoort

13. Visit Sint Jorisplein Shopping Center to get your fashion fix

Get some shopping in at Emiclaer Shopping Center. Image: Unsplash

For all your shopping cravings, pop into the Winkelcentrum (shopping centre). Here in Amersfoort, you can pop into the centre and shop for anything you need (or desire!)

The shopping centre is very modern, with terraces where you can sit and grab a latté inside. ☕

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 AM to 6 PM, Sundays 12 PM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Emiclaerhof 236, 3823 ET Amersfoort

14. Grab a drink at an iconic brewery

🍻 Stadsbrouwerij De Drie Ringen

📍 Amersfoort pic.twitter.com/jJKe1ptzxg — Maat (@Maat_FC) August 20, 2022

Ever wanted to get a peek inside a real brewery, and see the magic in action? Well, in Amersfoort, you can do just that.

Grab the drink of your dreams at De Drie Ringen brewery, which has been in operation since 1626.

Take a tour of the brewery, and learn about the history of Dutch beer-making while you sip away. Or, opt for a canal trip while you drink — at only €16.50 per person

💰 Price: Adults only; €20 for the brewery tour,

⏰ Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday, 2 PM

📍 Location: Kleine Spui 18, 3811 BE Amersfoort

15. Take in some beautiful art at the Musiom

The art inside the Musiom will leave you stunned. Image: Musiom/Supplied

Another museum for contemporary art in the centre of Amersfoort, the Musiom offers lots of sculptures and paintings from Dutch artists born in the 1950s.

The building in which Musiom is established has been many things over the years; a church for multiple different religions, a residential house, and now — a museum!

💰 Price: €5 for adults, €3 for children, and free for students

⏰ Opening hours: Friday to Sunday from 12 PM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Stadsring 137, 3817 BA Amersfoort

16. Check out the Cavaleriemuseum

Check out the cavalry vehicles in Amersfoort! Image: Ben Bender/WikimediaCommons/CC 3.0

The Cavaleriemuseum is housed across two buildings in Amersfoort. Showcasing a huge amount of calvary items and history, there is something for anyone curious about war items here!

There is also a space in the museum for temporary exhibitions, so you can get both the history trip and a little bit of art while visiting.

Make sure to check out the calvary vehicles they have on display when you’re there! 🛺

💰 Price: €5 for adults, €3 for children

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 AM to 4 PM

📍 Location: Barchman Wuytierslaan 198, 3818 LN Amersfoort

Phew! What an eventful day out at Amersfoort. We’ve had so much fun and seen so much history, it’s unbelievable. 😅

Amersfoort is a wonderful gem, and is certain to keep you entertained for the day (or a few!)

Will you be visiting Amersfoort? Tell us your plans in the comments below! 👇