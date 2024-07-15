These are the best meal delivery services in the Netherlands

Whether you’re a busy bee or don’t like meal planning, meal delivery services are a great way to get food to the table without spending too much time shopping and cooking.

But where should you start? There are plenty of meal delivery services in the Netherlands that cater to different needs and preferences — so we’ve compiled all the options for you.

Just pick what suits you best!

Ready-made meal delivery services in the Netherlands

If you don’t have time to cook as well as shop, then what you need is a ready-made meal delivery service.

Cooking and eating shouldn’t be an obstacle in your day. Image: Freepik

These are the easiest ways to get good, healthy food into your stomach without spending time in the keuken (kitchen).

So, let’s talk about the best ready-made meal delivery services the Netherlands has to offer. 👇

Factor

Factor provides fresh, chef-cooked meals that can simply be popped in an oven or microwave and gobbled up — all with the knowledge that you’re enjoying a balanced meal.

Get yourself a fresh, ready-made meal delivered right to your door with Factor. Image: Factor/Supplied

You can choose from 15 healthy and nutritious meals and tailor your delivery to your food preferences.

Want to follow a high-protein diet or eat only vegan dishes? Factor can provide you with these.

🥪 Dietary options: Vegetarian, pescetarian, keto

📦 Meal box options: Each meal is the exact portion for one person, and you can order between four and 14 meals per week

💸 Cost per portion: €8.99 per meal for eight meals a week

One of my favourite features of Factor is that they have a rotating menu to make sure you get a variety of flavours each week — lekker (delicious)!

Does Factor sound like the meal delivery service for you? Check out their weekly menu to find your ideal meal plan, and sign up for one that suits your preferences.

Vood

Are you vegan? Then Vood will catch your eye.

Vood is a vegan ready-made meal delivery service in the Netherlands, bringing delicious plant-based dishes right to your door.

You can choose a minimum of six meals from 14 different dishes. Then, you simply pick the delivery dates.

These extra-healthy meals are packed with plenty of nutrients and veggies — perfect for high-flyers or new parents who want quick and easy dinners that only require some time in an oven or microwave.

🥪 Dietary options: Vegan

📦 Meal box options: Order a minimum of six single-portion meals per week.

💸 Cost per portion: €7.95 per portion

The Muscle Chef

We know how tiring cooking and meal prepping can be, especially if you’re going to the gym or doing sports several times a week.

If you’re a fitness fanatic who wants to save some time on meal prep while also supporting your busy body, The Muscle Chef is the perfect meal delivery service for you.

With a passion for food and fitness, The Muscle Chef offers meal options and meal prep ingredients for a variety of dietary and fitness needs.

🥪 Dietary options: Vegetarian, low carb, high protein

📦 Meal box options: You can order a minimum of nine dishes per delivery

💸 Cost per portion: €7.95 per portion

Vegan Masters

As the name suggests, Vegan Masters is a 100% plant-based ready-made meal delivery service in the Netherlands.

All meals and dishes, from stews and pasta to rice dishes and quiches, are prepared by chefs and frozen to preserve freshness.

Apart from being vegan, they also focus on sustainable food and business practices.

🥪 Dietary options: Vegan

📦 Meal box options: You have to order however many dishes you want per week, spending a minimum of €50 per delivery

💸 Cost per portion: Between €6.99 and €8.99 per portion, depending on the dish you order

Uitgekookt

Uitgekookt originally began as a fresh fruit and vegetable vendor and has evolved into a home meal delivery service in the Netherlands.

They offer a variety of home-cooked meals, meal boxes, and even side dishes and desserts if you’re feeling fancy.

Uitgekookt’s meals are made from the produce grown by its farmers and cooked by in-house chefs — now that sounds fresh!

🥪 Dietary options: Vegetarian, pescetarian

📦 Meal box options: Unlimited orders per dish and delivery

💸 Cost per portion: Between €6.99 and €10 per portion, depending on the dish you order

Meal kit delivery services in the Netherlands

If you still prefer cooking your own food but don’t enjoy meal planning or food shopping, meal kit delivery services are another great way to simplify the cooking process.

HelloFresh

HelloFresh is one of the most popular meal kit services in the Netherlands. Their meal kits come pre-prepped and packaged, so you can get right to cooking as soon as the box arrives at your house.

There’s nothing like the convenience of a meal delivery service. Image: Hello Fresh

They have plenty of meals for different diets and from different cuisines.

You can also customise the number of services and number of meals you receive per week. In fact, you can even customise the cooking time for the meals you want to make that week.

🥪 Dietary options: Vegetarian, pescetarian, calorie-conscious, kid-friendly recipes

📦 Meal box options: Portions for one to six people per meal, from three to five meals a week

💸 Cost per portion: €5.25 per portion for three four-person meals per week

Greenchef

Greenchef is another meal kit delivery service available in the Netherlands, with 25 weekly meal options to choose from.

You can enjoy a fresh, veggie-packed meal for only a few euros per meals! Image: Green Chef

They also offer a variety of dietary options, including vegan and keto meals, and are flexible when it comes to portions and the number of meals per week.

🥪 Dietary options: Vegetarian, vegan, keto, low carb, low calorie

📦 Meal box options: Portions for two or four people, from three to five meals a week

💸 Cost per portion: €8 per portion for four two-person meals

Dinnerly

Dinnerly is a great meal kit delivery service for people who want a variety of dishes, dietary options, and cuisines.

Never get bored of a meal again with the options you can choose from. Image: Dinnerly

You can choose from a rotating menu that features 50 recipes per week and try out meals based on your cooking preferences.

Their meals are super-customisable. For example, you can try out their under-30-minute meals or opt for a recipe you can cook with your kids!

🥪 Dietary options: Vegetarian, vegan, low calorie, low carb, low gluten/gluten-free, low dairy

📦 Delivery options: Portions for two or four people for two to six meals a week

💸 Cost per portion: €5.50 per portion for four two-person meals

EkoMenu

EkoMenu focuses on providing meal kits consisting of organic ingredients in the Netherlands.

There are 26 dishes to choose from on a rotating menu that changes per week, with plenty of lifestyle and dietary options.

What we like about EkoMenu is that it’s great for people who suffer from allergies or intolerances. Their site allows you to filter meal options by specific ingredients.

🥪 Dietary options: Vegetarian, vegan, high protein, keto, low carb, low calorie, seasonal ingredients, gluten-free, lactose-free

📦 Delivery options: Receive three or four meals per work for one to four people

💸 Cost per portion: Depends on the dishes chosen and how many you pick per order

How do meal delivery services in the Netherlands work?

Meal kits and ready-made meal delivery services are very popular in the Netherlands, and they tend to all work the same way.

You can choose which dishes you want, the number of meals and how many portions you want to have per week, depending on what the meal delivery service offers.

So, how do meal delivery services in the Netherlands work? Image: Depositphotos

If you’re getting ready-cooked meals delivered, you’ll need a microwave or an oven for most dishes unless specified otherwise.

The menus and types of dishes also vary per meal delivery service, but they’re usually very accommodating of your lifestyle and dietary choices.

Are you opting for ready-made meals? With Factor, you won't have to worry about buying ingredients, planning your meals or cooking.

The Netherlands offers a wide variety of meal kits and meal delivery services, whether you’re a young professional, a new parent, or just want to save time on your food prep.

Do you use a meal delivery service in the Netherlands? Tell us about your experiences in the comments.