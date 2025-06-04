9 masterpieces to stream from the Netherlands right now

If you’re reading this, staring at the grey skies and wondering if summer got lost somewhere over the North Sea, you’re not alone. With terraces soaked by surprise downpours, we’re all hunting for the next great escape indoors.

Enter: SkyShowtime, the new streaming service in the Netherlands that’s turning heads with a fresh line-up of exclusive series and exciting films — some of which won’t be found elsewhere.

🎉 Limited time offer: Get 40% off for 12 months when you sign up before June 30.

Yellowstone: The must-watch series everyone’s talking about

Let’s start at the top. Yellowstone, the critically acclaimed modern Western drama starring Kevin Costner, has finally landed on Dutch screens via SkyShowtime.

Expect ruthless land battles, intense family drama, and sweeping scenery that will have you forgetting the rain outside.

You don’t have to be into Westerns to get sucked into this family drama! Image: SkyShowtime

It’s the kind of show that pulls you in fast, with power struggles, slow-burn tension and cliffhangers that make it impossible to ignore the “play next episode” button. ⏭️

Even more Yellowstone

Already hooked? Good news: SkyShowtime is the only place in the Netherlands where you can stream the full Yellowstone universe, including the acclaimed spin-offs 1883 and 1923.

1883 and 1923

1883 brings you the Dutton family’s brutal journey west searching for a better life, while 1923 drops into a world rocked by war, pandemic, and the Great Depression.

These aren’t your average side stories. They’re extensive cinematic sagas with Hollywood production quality and heart-wrenching storylines.

Some of the best gritty drama of today

SkyShowtime doesn’t stop at Yellowstone. There’s plenty more to discover if you’re into sharp scripts and morally grey characters.

Take Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton as a Texas oilman juggling wealth, politics, and personal compromise.

Or Tulsa King, where Sylvester Stallone plays a mob boss forced to rebuild his empire in small-town Oklahoma.

Never miss an episode — or find yourself falling prey to spoilers online. 😉 Image: SkyShowtime

You’ll also find British brilliance in Gangs of London, a bloody, stylish thrill ride through the capital’s underworld.

And keep an eye on MobLand, an upcoming crime saga starring Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan that promises dark dealings and even darker characters.

Not just series, blockbuster films too

SkyShowtime brings the big screen to your smaller one, with major releases and family favourites ready to stream, keeping up with the latest favourites to stream on-demand.

The hot thing right now is Gladiator II, the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s epic. Prepare for dust, blood, legacy battles and some classic entertainment.

Who needs to head to the cinema when your home IS the cinema? Image: SkyShowtime

Or, if you’re after something more gripping, The Envoy delivers a tense psychological thriller about a diplomat caught in a global web of espionage and betrayal.

Craving something more wholesome? The Wild Robot is a beautifully animated film about a robot shipwrecked on a remote island. It’s the perfect watch for a rainy afternoon, the perfect rainy afternoon with the whole family.

Into reality TV? There’s plenty of that, too

If scripted drama isn’t your thing (or you just need a palate cleanser between crime sagas), SkyShowtime also brings a dose of reality TV to your screen. Perfect for when you want something fun, dramatic, or just plain addictive.

Need some reality TV to binge on a boring Wednesday night? SkyShowtime has you covered! 🙌 Image: SkyShowtime

From high-stakes competitions to behind-the-scenes looks at dramatic lives, there’s a library of reality series worth a scroll, such as The Real Housewives, Million Dollar Listing and Botched.

A DutchReview office top pick is Below Deck, with many lunches filled with gossip about the drama that goes down. 👀

Yes, there’s plenty for kids as well

Speaking of the little ones, if your household has been stuck on loop with the same three kids’ shows other streaming platforms have to offer, SkyShow brings some much-needed variety. 😬

From animated tales of adventure to educational shows, there’s enough to choose from to keep young viewers engaged while giving you a rare moment of peace.

Family film night coming up? Don’t worry, there’s plenty for the little ones. Image: SkyShowtime

Need the specifics? It offers Nickelodeon, a wide variety of kids’ movies and all the Paw Patrol there is in the world (spoilers: it’s a lot).

Why now?

There is no better time than now. SkyShowtime’s current offer — 40% off for 12 months if you sign up before June 30 — makes it a compelling time to give it a go.

If you’re not ready to make that long-term commitment yet, you have the option to choose from different offers until June 30:

Standard: €5.39/month with the possibility of watching on two screens in full HD

€5.39/month with the possibility of watching on two screens in full HD Premium: €7.19/month with the possibility of watching on five screens in stunning 4K UHD

Ad-free viewing, cancel anytime with no strings attached, just a quality streaming experience that finally feels curated and uncluttered.

