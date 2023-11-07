Best Black Friday deals in the Netherlands [2023]

Looking to score some Black Friday bargains in the Netherlands in 2023? We’ve rounded up the top deals that will save you some cash.

Black Friday in the Netherlands is a pretty big deal — yes, it’s an American holiday, and no, the Dutch have nothing to do with Thanksgiving. But, the Dutch do love to save money — and that’s where these Black Friday deals come in.

During Black Friday and its follow-up Cyber Monday there are stacks of sales all over the Netherlands on almost anything you could want.

In this article, we’ll outline the top Black Friday deals in the Netherlands for 2023 and some tips and tricks on what to expect. Plus, it will be constantly updated to bring your Black Friday deals as they arrive!

Let’s get saving. 💰💪

We’ve vetted each of these deals, yet some may include affiliate links that help our DutchReview office purchase fancy cheese to feed our staff. 🧀

Best tech Black Friday deals in the Netherlands

Phones

Save 20% on the Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Black 8GB RAM 256GB ROM Get ready to upgrade your tech game without breaking the bank! The POCO X5 Pro 5G’s 108MP camera captures your moments in stunning clarity, day or night. Plus, with a battery that outlasts your day and swift 67W Turbo Charge, the POCO X5 Pro 5G is as relentless as you are. Ready, set, go pro! Get the deal

Cameras

Save 12% on the Sony Alpha VLOG tilting DSLR This Sony DSLR is made for blogging. As an interchangeable lens mirrorless camera, it’s lightweight, high-tech, and even has 4K video. Get the deal

Earphones and headphones

Save €50 on the NEW Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Listen to music and take calls effortlessly on your bike with 24 hours of battery life on your new wireless headphones. Even better? The noise cancellation will make working in the office a breeze. Get the deal

Smartwatches

Save up to 35% on the Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch Are you an active person? Do you like keeping track of your body’s stats? This Fitbit allows you to monitor your lifestyle with accurate real-time information! Did we mention it has a battery life of more than six days? Get the deal

Monitors

VPNs

Save 69% on NordVPN and get three months free Perhaps you’ve also heard that you “should” get a VPN but it always seemed too tricky, too expensive. But, you’re here looking at this article — so why not finally set up a VPN and browse safely with NordVPNs world-class security? Five minutes and you’re protected. Cool, huh? Get the deal

Best home Black Friday deals in the Netherlands for 2023

Up to 55% off a new mattress from EmmaSleep Voted the best mattress in the Netherlands by the independent Consumentenbond (really!), the Emma hybrid mattress will have you sleeping easy — plus, it’s delivered to your door, so you don’t have to carry it home on the bike. 😉 Get the deal

Up to 31% off a Flexispot sit-and-stand desks With the ability to set and save four different heights, the Flexispot sit-and-stand desks are easy to use, available in every colour under the sun, and easy to set up (believe us, our writing team put one together in the office!). Get the deal

We’re updating this article regularly as more deals are released.

Got a deal that you think should make the list? Leave a comment below!