Dutch Quirk #90: Go through a ridiculous number of dating stages before committing

So, you’ve been seeing someone for six months, you go on dates regularly, you’ve met each other’s friends — but are you actually dating?

If you’re in the Netherlands or dating a Dutchie, you’re probably scratching your head thinking: “Maybe? How the hell am I supposed to know.” 🤷

What is it?

You’re confused because many Dutch people go through several stages of dating before even thinking of any kind of serious commitment. 💘

In the meantime, you’re left wondering how long you can tread the thin line between friends with benefits, a situationship, and a relationship.

It’s all very confusing, but this American TikToker has hit the nail on the head and identified three stages of Dutch dating that makes it just the tiniest bit clearer. 👇🏻

The Scharrel . At this stage you’re having loose, sexual relations with someone you’re friendly with. There are no real commitments on either side. It’s all fun and games!

. At this stage you’re having loose, sexual relations with someone you’re friendly with. There are no real commitments on either side. It’s all fun and games! The Prela . You can reach this level-up only after the Scharrel has proven successful. Feeling like you want to spend more time with each other? Maybe even go on official buy a nice gift for Valentine’s or meet each other’s friends? Congrats, you’ve entered the pre-relationship phase.

. You can reach this level-up only after the Scharrel has proven successful. Feeling like you want to spend more time with each other? Maybe even go on official buy a nice gift for Valentine’s or meet each other’s friends? Congrats, you’ve entered the pre-relationship phase. The Rela. This is the hardest stage to reach and takes a lot out of a Dutchie. The Rela stage is nice because it doesn’t require meeting the other’s family or abstaining from seeing other people. But, who knows. Maybe you’ve found someone you really like and you want to keep them around? Then an actual, committed relationship might be a good way to go. 😉

Why do they do it?

Aside from a liberal attitude towards drugs, the Dutch are also very easy-going when it comes to their sex life and having an open mind.

Sex is no taboo subject in the Netherlands and dating is not restricted by ideals of purity, abstinence or even monogamy. Without these societal pressures, there really is a lot of flexibility in the Dutch dating scene.

What’s more, the Dutch are in essence very pragmatic and liberal people. Why work your way up to the relationship stage if you can simply enjoy the freedom of the Scharrel or Prela? Valid question.

The Netherlands is also a very LGBTQ+ friendly country. Image: Depositphotos

Why is it quirky?

As a single-ready-to-mingle in the Netherlands, entering the Dutch dating scene can be quite confusing.

This is true even for Dutchies, but even more so for people who are from more conservative countries and kissing for the first time marks the beginning of the relationship. (This is really not the case in the Netherlands!)

The upside? The Dutch are direct and good at telling you what they want and need! Just ask to clarify any unnecessary confusion.

Should you join in?

To be honest, you don’t have to! Every Dutchie will understand if you’re not the friends-with-benefits kind of person. There are also single Nederlanders looking for a committed relationship.

On the flip side, if you know what you want and communicate it clearly, there really is no need for confusion at all.

Don’t forget, dating is meant to be fun! Even in the Netherlands. 😉

