Pass the inburgering (integration) speaking exam easily with this simple method

Ah, the long-feared Dutch inburgering speaking exam: what a test!

Many internationals have stepped nervously into DUO’s exam halls, ready to speak their best Dutch in an attempt to eventually get their inburgering diploma.

The spreken examen is often named as one of the hardest exams for internationals because, unlike with reading, listening, or writing, there’s almost no chance to edit your work.

Instead, you need to be able to speak in full, flowing sentences off the top of your head.

But what exactly happens in the Dutch integration speaking exam? And how can you best prepare? Throw those nerves out the window, jongen: here’s what you need to know (and all the tips to succeed!).

What to expect for the inburgering speaking exam

While you might think that the speaking exam means walking into an interrogation room where you’re demanded to speak Dutch while they swing a bright fluorescent light into your eyes, the reality is far less dramatic.

For both the A2 and the B1 inburgering levels, the speaking exam takes place on a computer.

The exam will take place in a more relaxing environment than you think! Image: Freepik

At the A2 level, you will need to answer 24 short questions in a maximum of 35 minutes. Half of the questions involve recording your own response, and the other half involves choosing the best response from a selection.

For B1, you will have about 30 minutes to answer eight short speaking assessments (maximum 20 seconds) and eight medium (30 seconds) speaking assessments.

For example, at an A2 level, the video might say “Nederlands is mijn moedertaal. Ik spreek ook Engels, Duits, en een beetje Spaans. Wat is jouw moedertaal en spreek je ook andere talen?” (Dutch is my mother tongue. I also speak English, German, and a bit of Spanish. What is your native language and which languages do you speak?”)

You will then have a chance to record an answer to the question, for example: “Ik spreek Engels en ik leer Nederlands.” (I speak English, and I am learning Dutch).

How to prepare for the Dutch integration speaking exam

Confused and stressed about where to start preparing for the inburgering speaking exam? Well, all hail bitterballen because there’s a light at the end of the tunnel: InburgeringOnline.

This entirely online, self-paced platform has made a name for itself by offering affordable preparation courses that can take you from A0 (that’s literally zero Dutch) to A2 or B1 in a flash.

All learning takes place in InburgeringOnline’s custom-built online learning environment. You’ll begin with vocabulary, learn the necessary grammar, learn what to expect in the exam, and practise replica exam questions.

Image: InburgeringOnline

The content is tailored to help you not only speak and understand the Dutch language but also pass the inburgering exams efficiently.

Psst! Need to pass the writing, listening, and reading parts of the inburgering exam too? This course will teach you everything you need, in one place.

Even better? A subscription is far cheaper than paying for a Dutch course, and no extra books or courses are needed.

What makes InburgeringOnline different?

Alright, let’s get real here. Taking a Dutch course lets you speak with a teacher and other students. However, you also have limited contact hours, very specific dates and times, and must do the whole course on the school’s schedule.

Plus, did you not quite understand something the first time around? Get ready to pay for an extra review lesson (and those don’t come cheap!).

At InburgeringOnline, you choose when to study. Want to bang out the A2 course in two weeks? No problem! Prefer to take two years? That’s your choice too!

You’ll be able to find a course that suits your needs and preferences with InburgeringOnline. Image: Depositphotos

And if something isn’t just clicking, forget that pricey review lesson: just go back to that learning module and refresh your learning.

Even better, the A2 and B1 courses will teach you exactly how the examiner will review your speaking exam. That means you can tailor your learning to maximise your score and pass it on the first go.

And if you’re not sure what a great answer looks like? Just check out the sample answers. There are two for every single practice question, so you can compare your answers and adjust where necessary.

Finally, and perhaps best of all, you’re never alone. If you’re struggling and need some help, just beam the Dutch flag in the night sky, and InburgeringOnline’s qualified teachers will come to the rescue with personal advice.

Tips to pass the inburgering speaking exam

Alright, so you’re ready to take on the inburgering speaking exam? Then you’ll need some hot tips.

Simpler is always better. For A2, you need to demonstrate basic grammar and vocabulary. Instead of saying, “I prefer dogs because they are ridiculously friendly, however, they can lick too much.” Instead, a simple “I like dogs because they are friendly” is a perfect answer.

Take a moment to compose your sentence(s) in your head before pressing record.

Study for the writing and speaking exams at the same time — they require very similar skills.

Take multiple practice exams in a test environment (phone off, no distractions, with a time limit).

It can get noisy in the exam halls. For A2, complete the second part with multiple-choice answers first. Then, when you return to using the microphone, everyone else will be doing multiple-choice answers and you will be less distracted.

Use ChatGPT to check your answers using the prompt: “Is my Dutch correct? “[insert the Dutch sentence here]”

ChatGPT can check and correct your Dutch for you. Image: ChatGPT

Now that you’re fully armed with the knowledge and tips you need, it’s time to stop procrastinating (yes, we’re watching you).

Sign up for InburgeringOnline below and tick “Pass the inburgering exam” off your to-do list!