What costs do you pay when buying a house in the Netherlands?

Signing the dotted line and buying a house in the Netherlands involves a number of costs aside from the purchase price.

So where can you and can’t you save money?

In this article, we will cover the costs that you really can’t avoid when buying your own Dutch home.

In the Netherlands, these costs are referred to as the kosten koper, meaning buyers’ costs. In total, you can expect to spend approximately 4% and 6% of the purchasing price of the home on these costs — let’s break them down.

Pssst! It’s worth noting that many of the mortgage-related costs involved in buying a house in the Netherlands are tax deductible.

Mortgage advisor fees

A mortgage advisor will guide you through the process of securing a Dutch mortgage, covering everything from your borrowing power to which bank you should choose.

Mortgage advisors will help you navigate the entire process. Image: Freepik

Some mortgage advisors (hypotheekadviseur) charge a portion of their fees right after their first meeting with you, others may require you to sign a binding contract.

However, there are also advisors who won’t expect payment until after you have successfully found yourself a home.

However, there are also advisors who won't expect payment until after you have successfully found yourself a home.

What will I pay? This varies from expert to expert, but you can expect to pay between €1,500 and €3,000.

Appraisal fees

A taxateur is an appraiser who must carry out an inspection of the house you’re interested in buying.

The taxateur will check factors such as the location, size, and value of the house and deliver a taxatie rapport (valuation report).

The appraisal ensures that the bank is comfortable loaning you the money for your mortgage.

What will I pay? The cost of a taxateur depends on several factors, such as the hours worked. You can expect to pay between €400 and €1000.

Building inspector fees

Going hand in hand with the taxatie rapport is the bouwkundige keuring (building inspection report).

This report is carried out by a building inspector (structurele beoordelaar) and will assess the structural integrity of the house.

A building inspection report is recommended. Image: Freepik

While a structural inspection is not mandatory, it is often done before making an offer to assist in determining the right price.

Some Dutch mortgage providers even require you to have this report carried out in order to secure a mortgage with them.

What will I pay? The cost of a bouwkundige keuring depends on the extent of the workload. However, it generally stands anywhere between €200 and €400.

Notary fees

The notary (notaris) handles both the deed of ownership and the mortgage deed. They also settle all payments for all parties involved.

For non-Dutch-speaking clients, the notary also hires a registered interpreter to ensure that everyone involved understands the content of the deeds.

What will I pay? Depending on the range of required services, a notaris in the Netherlands can cost between €700 and €2000.

Real estate agent fees

While real estate agents (makelaar) are not technically mandatory, many house hunters require these experts in order to be successful.

In the Netherlands, a real estate agent will usually cost between 1% or 2% of the purchase price. Image: Freepik

Dutch real estate agents have access to new houses on the market before they hit sites such as Funda, which greatly increases your chance of becoming a homeowner.

What will I pay? Usually a commission of between 1% and 2% of the purchasing price (including VAT). You should establish their rate before you buy a home.

Transfer tax

When buying a home in the Netherlands, you must pay transfer tax (overdrachtsbelasting). This is a government tax that applies when you become owner of “immovable property” — like a house.

However, if you’re aged between 18 and 35 and buying a house worth less than €510,000 in 2024, congratulations! You can get an exemption if you meet the conditions.

What will I pay? These taxes are 2% of the property’s price.

NHG application fee

In the Netherlands, you can take out a mortgage with the Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (National Mortgage Guarantee) for houses worth up to €435,000. This offers protection against any remaining debt if you can’t pay your mortgage due to unforeseen circumstances.

What will I pay? In 2024, the fee to apply for a NHG is 0.6% of the mortgage amount.

Bank guarantee fee

Generally when buying a house in the Netherlands, you’ll need to front 10% of the purchase price while you wait for your mortgage.

A bank can provide it for you instead through a bank guarantee (bankgarantie) — but you’ll need to pay for the pleasure.

What will I pay? A bank guarantee will usually cost you 1% of the amount guaranteed.

