Living in the NetherlandsFinancialWorking

What is the average salary in the Netherlands? What you need to know in 2024

Knowledge is power 💰

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Updated:

Understanding the average salary in the Netherlands is important for professionals considering a move to this European country.

The Netherlands is known for its high quality of life, strong economy, and excellent work-life balance, as well as being one of the highest-paying countries in the world.

group-of-colleagues-working-for-the-average-salary-in-the-netherlands
The Netherlands is known to have one of the best work-life balance in the world, thanks to fair pay. Image: Depositphotos

But what will your salary be? Well, the average salary in the Netherlands depends on a few factors, such as industry, work experience, and education level. 

Let’s see how those numbers stack up. 👇

READ MORE | 10 things to know before finding a job in the Netherlands as an international

What is the average salary in the Netherlands?

According to the Centraal Planbureau (Central Planning Bureau, or CPB), the median annual salary in the Netherlands for 2022-2025 is calculated to be about €41,000, or €3,400 gross per month

Some sources estimate a slightly lower or higher average salary in the Netherlands, ranging from between €39,000 to €42,000 per year (€3,250 and €3,500 per month, respectively). 

woman-commuting-to-work-in-the-netherlands-by-bike
Just like the average Dutchie may cycle to work, the average person earns around €41,000 a year. Image: Depositphotos

Of course, a range of factors impact the average salary, including age, education level, and industry. So what’s the average for you? 

Average salary in the Netherlands by age 

One way to look at average salaries is by age, where 35 to 44-year-olds usually earn the highest median salary per month. 

AgeMedian monthly salary in 2024
24 and younger€3,146
25-35 years old€3,923
35-44 years old€4,635
45-54 years old€4,029
55 years and older€3,791

Children between the ages of 13 and 16 are allowed to work under certain conditions. They can also work for the minimum wage starting at age 15, earning €3.98 per hour.

teenage-girl-working-at-jumbo-supermarket-in-the-netherlands
Supermarkets are a common “bijbaan” (side job) for people under 18. Image: Jumbo

On the flip side, the average retirement age in 2022 was 65.5 years, which was slightly less than the Dutch state pension age. 

The statutory retirement age in the Netherlands has gradually increased in the last few years, reaching 67 in 2024

Average salary in the Netherlands by education

The Dutch education system is considered one of the best in the world, with 38% of adults in the Netherlands holding some form of tertiary education. 

students-at-a-workshop-at-university-netherlands-in-lecture-hall
Getting a university degree increases your chances of a higher average salary in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

As expected, the average salary in the Netherlands increases by education level.

Education levelAverage yearly salary in 2021
Non-graduates€28,535
Secondary school graduates€36,500
Course certificate or equivalent€32,695
University degree or higher€46,665
Source: Statista

The newest information from 2021 shows that people with a university degree earn an average of €46,665 per year. 

Average salary in the Netherlands by Dutch city

Amsterdamers earn the highest average salary in the Netherlands, taking home €53,000 per year on average. 

CityAverage yearly salary in 2024
Amsterdam€53,000
Eindhoven€52,000
The Hague€51,000
Utrecht€49,000
Rotterdam€48,000
Breda€45,000
Nijmegen€45,000
Almere€43,000
Groningen€43,000
Tilburg€39,000
Source: Payscale

Amsterdam is a key economic centre for many international companies and industries, including finance, technology, and tourism. 

READ MORE | Finding a job in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide in 2024

Tech hub and home of Philips, Eindhoven nabs second place. The Hague takes third place, as it is home to many intergovernmental organisations, embassies, and NGOs.

Photo of the Binnenhof (Dutch Parliament building) in the Hague, the Netherlands.
The Hague takes the third place slot for the highest average salary by a Dutch city. Image: Depositphotos

Average salary in the Netherlands by industry and work experience

The most in-demand job sectors are finance, information technology (IT), (mechanical) engineering, and (public) healthcare.

IndustryAverage yearly salary in 2024
Finance (managerial position)€73,745
IT€60,000
Engineering€43,945
Healthcare€46,000
Source: Payscale

People working in finance at the manager level make an average of €73,745 a year, while engineers make an average of €43,945 a year. 

Gross salary vs. net salary

Once you’ve signed on to a new baan (job), your employer will offer you a salary. You’ll be given two figures, your bruto salaris (gross salary) and your netto salaris (net salary). So, what’s the difference? 

photo-of-woman-looking-at-layout-of-Dutch-salary-on-work-contract-in-Netherlands
It’s important to keep track of how much money is actually going into your bank account each month. Image: Freepik

Well, your bruto salaris refers to the amount of money you make before taxes and other deductions — which means you won’t be keeping the full amount.

Instead, the netto salaris is what winds up in your bank account once all the deductions have been made. 

Income taxes in the Netherlands

In 2024, the Netherlands had two tiers of taxes: those who earn less than €75,624 and those who earn more. 

The rates and incomes change slightly from year to year, but as of January 2024, the tax rates are 36.97% and 49.50%, respectively. 

Photo-of-self-employed-man-on-the-phone-paying-taxes
While you’re at it, stay on top of your taxes, too! Image: Depositphotos

That means, for incomes up to €75,624, you pay 36.97% in taxes. For any income above €75,624, you’ll pay 49.50%

When you receive your monthly payslip, your employer has usually already deducted the income tax from your salary (under payroll taxes), as well as any other contributions you may have to pay. 

Understanding your Dutch payslip

Employees in the Netherlands receive their payslips (loonstrook) from their employer on a monthly basis. 

Dutch termEnglish translationMeaning
PeriodePeriodThe relevant time period of work (weekly or monthly)
PersoneelsnummerEmployee numberYour employee ID number
SalarisSalary based on hours workedYour gross monthly salary
BrutoloonGross salary/wageGross salary before taxes and deductions
NettoloonNet salary/wageNet salary after tax and deductions; the final amount that goes into your bank
UurloonWageYour gross wage (usually by hour)
Burgerservicenummer (BSN)Citizen service numberYour Dutch social security number
Gewerkte urenWorked hours(Normal) hours worked that period
LoonheffingIncome taxThe amount of money deducted for prepaid taxes and contributions
SocialeverzekeringSocial insuranceThe social security contributions you pay for (and are covered by)

Social premiums and contributions

Your payslip may also include which social security programmes you contribute to and which ones you are covered by. 

dutch-health-insurance-changes-2023
Your employer often deducts social premiums and insurance from your salary before you get the money at the end of the month. Image: Depositphotos

Examples of contributions are your pension fund (Algemene Ouderdomswet or AOW), disability pension (arbeidsongeschiktheidspensioen or AP), unemployment benefit (werkloosheidswet or WW), and paid sick leave (zorgverzekeringswet or ZVW). 

Whether you’re a fresh graduate or a seasoned professional, understanding the average salary in the Netherlands is important for anyone who plans to or is currently working here.

Have you worked in the Netherlands? Tell us about your experience in the comments below. 👇

Average salary in the Netherlands: Frequently asked questions

What is the average salary in the Netherlands?

What is the minimum wage in the Netherlands?

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
This Dutch city is building a swimming pool inside an old church (and it looks heavenly)
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Household

7 time-saving hacks for life in the Netherlands

Life in the Netherlands can be hectic and fast-paced — and navigating the daily hustle can be time-consuming. So, how...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -
Household

Video streaming services in the Netherlands: the complete guide

Looking for video streaming services in the Netherlands? Got a burning desire to put your feet up, rest your overworked...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
Culture

5 ways the Netherlands is better than the UK according to a Brit

I landed in Amsterdam Schiphol glittery-eyed and raring for a new start in a beautiful new city. Since then, the...
DutchReview Crew -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Household

7 time-saving hacks for life in the Netherlands

Life in the Netherlands can be hectic and fast-paced — and navigating the daily hustle can be time-consuming. So, how...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

This Dutch city is building a swimming pool inside an old church (and it looks heavenly)

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
What do you do when you have a city with an empty church and no central swimming pools? The Dutch city of Heerlen had...

It’s all over for Oranje: England qualifies for the final with a late winner (and THAT penalty)

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Dreams = crushed. Hearts = broken. Bottles = thrown. Fans = arrested. It's all kicking off after yesterday's disappointing 1 - 2 loss to...

7 time-saving hacks for life in the Netherlands

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Life in the Netherlands can be hectic and fast-paced — and navigating the daily hustle can be time-consuming. So, how can you make the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.