Understanding the average salary in the Netherlands is important for professionals considering a move to this European country.

The Netherlands is known for its high quality of life, strong economy, and excellent work-life balance, as well as being one of the highest-paying countries in the world.

The Netherlands is known to have one of the best work-life balance in the world, thanks to fair pay. Image: Depositphotos

But what will your salary be? Well, the average salary in the Netherlands depends on a few factors, such as industry, work experience, and education level.

Let’s see how those numbers stack up. 👇

What is the average salary in the Netherlands?

According to the Centraal Planbureau (Central Planning Bureau, or CPB), the median annual salary in the Netherlands for 2022-2025 is calculated to be about €41,000, or €3,400 gross per month.

Some sources estimate a slightly lower or higher average salary in the Netherlands, ranging from between €39,000 to €42,000 per year (€3,250 and €3,500 per month, respectively).

Just like the average Dutchie may cycle to work, the average person earns around €41,000 a year. Image: Depositphotos

Of course, a range of factors impact the average salary, including age, education level, and industry. So what’s the average for you?

Average salary in the Netherlands by age

One way to look at average salaries is by age, where 35 to 44-year-olds usually earn the highest median salary per month.

Age Median monthly salary in 2024 24 and younger €3,146 25-35 years old €3,923 35-44 years old €4,635 45-54 years old €4,029 55 years and older €3,791

Children between the ages of 13 and 16 are allowed to work under certain conditions. They can also work for the minimum wage starting at age 15, earning €3.98 per hour.

Supermarkets are a common “bijbaan” (side job) for people under 18. Image: Jumbo

On the flip side, the average retirement age in 2022 was 65.5 years, which was slightly less than the Dutch state pension age.

The statutory retirement age in the Netherlands has gradually increased in the last few years, reaching 67 in 2024.

Average salary in the Netherlands by education

The Dutch education system is considered one of the best in the world, with 38% of adults in the Netherlands holding some form of tertiary education.

Getting a university degree increases your chances of a higher average salary in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

As expected, the average salary in the Netherlands increases by education level.

Education level Average yearly salary in 2021 Non-graduates €28,535 Secondary school graduates €36,500 Course certificate or equivalent €32,695 University degree or higher €46,665 Source: Statista

The newest information from 2021 shows that people with a university degree earn an average of €46,665 per year.

Average salary in the Netherlands by Dutch city

Amsterdamers earn the highest average salary in the Netherlands, taking home €53,000 per year on average.

City Average yearly salary in 2024 Amsterdam €53,000 Eindhoven €52,000 The Hague €51,000 Utrecht €49,000 Rotterdam €48,000 Breda €45,000 Nijmegen €45,000 Almere €43,000 Groningen €43,000 Tilburg €39,000 Source: Payscale

Amsterdam is a key economic centre for many international companies and industries, including finance, technology, and tourism.

Tech hub and home of Philips, Eindhoven nabs second place. The Hague takes third place, as it is home to many intergovernmental organisations, embassies, and NGOs.

The Hague takes the third place slot for the highest average salary by a Dutch city. Image: Depositphotos

Average salary in the Netherlands by industry and work experience

The most in-demand job sectors are finance, information technology (IT), (mechanical) engineering, and (public) healthcare.

Industry Average yearly salary in 2024 Finance (managerial position) €73,745 IT €60,000 Engineering €43,945 Healthcare €46,000 Source: Payscale

People working in finance at the manager level make an average of €73,745 a year, while engineers make an average of €43,945 a year.

Gross salary vs. net salary

Once you’ve signed on to a new baan (job), your employer will offer you a salary. You’ll be given two figures, your bruto salaris (gross salary) and your netto salaris (net salary). So, what’s the difference?

It’s important to keep track of how much money is actually going into your bank account each month. Image: Freepik

Well, your bruto salaris refers to the amount of money you make before taxes and other deductions — which means you won’t be keeping the full amount.

Instead, the netto salaris is what winds up in your bank account once all the deductions have been made.

Income taxes in the Netherlands

In 2024, the Netherlands had two tiers of taxes: those who earn less than €75,624 and those who earn more.

The rates and incomes change slightly from year to year, but as of January 2024, the tax rates are 36.97% and 49.50%, respectively.

While you’re at it, stay on top of your taxes, too! Image: Depositphotos



That means, for incomes up to €75,624, you pay 36.97% in taxes. For any income above €75,624, you’ll pay 49.50%

When you receive your monthly payslip, your employer has usually already deducted the income tax from your salary (under payroll taxes), as well as any other contributions you may have to pay.

Understanding your Dutch payslip

Employees in the Netherlands receive their payslips (loonstrook) from their employer on a monthly basis.

Dutch term English translation Meaning Periode Period The relevant time period of work (weekly or monthly) Personeelsnummer Employee number Your employee ID number Salaris Salary based on hours worked Your gross monthly salary Brutoloon Gross salary/wage Gross salary before taxes and deductions Nettoloon Net salary/wage Net salary after tax and deductions; the final amount that goes into your bank Uurloon Wage Your gross wage (usually by hour) Burgerservicenummer (BSN) Citizen service number Your Dutch social security number Gewerkte uren Worked hours (Normal) hours worked that period Loonheffing Income tax The amount of money deducted for prepaid taxes and contributions Socialeverzekering Social insurance The social security contributions you pay for (and are covered by)

Social premiums and contributions

Your payslip may also include which social security programmes you contribute to and which ones you are covered by.

Your employer often deducts social premiums and insurance from your salary before you get the money at the end of the month. Image: Depositphotos

Examples of contributions are your pension fund (Algemene Ouderdomswet or AOW), disability pension (arbeidsongeschiktheidspensioen or AP), unemployment benefit (werkloosheidswet or WW), and paid sick leave (zorgverzekeringswet or ZVW).

Whether you’re a fresh graduate or a seasoned professional, understanding the average salary in the Netherlands is important for anyone who plans to or is currently working here.

Average salary in the Netherlands: Frequently asked questions