Live in the Netherlands, learn in English, and become an international citizen at The British School

With an increasingly international community in the Netherlands, there’s a need for fitting, high-quality education with a strong foundation in Dutch society.

Many expats and families choose to settle in the Netherlands. An essential part of establishing a life is choosing a school for your child/ren — and there’s no place like The British School in The Netherlands (BSN) to study and learn.

Based in The Hague, the BSN has a richly diverse setting, hosting students and staff from nearly 90 countries and taking international education to the next level.

Offering the highest quality education since 1931

The British School in The Netherlands (BSN) is a leading educational institution with an international perspective and strong ties to the Dutch community.

The school was established in 1931 and has successfully educated thousands of students for nearly a century.

The British School in The Netherlands has an international ethos and a reputation for academic rigour. Image: The British School in The Netherlands/Supplied

The British School in The Netherlands prides itself on high academic excellence among its students, offering all the space to discover their interests and talents and allowing them to discover their passions and their spheres of personal achievement.

What started as a small school for English-speaking families living in the Netherlands is now one of the country’s and Europe’s most prominent international schools, with over 2100 students and 575 staff members.

BSN: providing students with the best

So how do they do it? The British School in The Netherlands’ personalised approach and facilities ensure each student makes progress, achieves their goals and becomes the person they are meant to be.

Campuses across the Netherlands

The BSN is one of the few schools in the Netherlands with several campuses.

Each campus accommodates with student body with the best facilities, no matter the age. Image: The British School in The Netherlands/Supplied

Located in and around The Hague, the four total campuses accommodate early years students (ages three to five), junior students (ages five to 11), and senior students (ages 11 to 18), two campuses for early years and junior students, and two campuses for senior students.

Internationally-recognised curriculums

The British School offers different educational curriculums, so children have different paths to follow.

The renowned British curriculum is taught, offering rounded programmes for primary and secondary students, eventually preparing them for the GCSE and A-Level qualifications as senior students.

Your kids get quality education from the get-go at the BSN. Image: The British School in the Netherlands/Supplied

However, the school also teaches the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and Career Programme (IBCP) for students who want to study a broad range of subjects or focus on developing practical skills in the last two years of Senior School (known as Sixth Form).

Innovative technology in every classroom

In keeping up with changing educational strategies, The British School in The Netherlands stays up to date on educational technology, enhancing students’ learning processes and making school engaging and immersive.

The BSN is a Microsoft Showcase school, allowing students to benefit from technology and develop critical digital skills they’ll use in higher education and the workplace.

Each student is given new equipment that will enhance their technology literacy. Image: The British School in The Netherlands/Supplied

All Senior School students are given school-owned Surface Pro laptops, while the Junior Schools are equipped with iPads to support the younger students.

Learning in and outside the classroom

Spending time outdoors develops an appreciation for nature and helps children and young people understand their place in the world and connect to something larger than themselves.

It also provides the opportunity for multisensory, self-directed learning that helps develop confidence, problem-solving and life skills.

At The British School Junior School campuses, students enjoy access to rich outdoor learning spaces and explore nature in weekly Forest Schools lessons.

Students get a chance to learn both indoors and outdoors. Image: The British School in The Netherlands/Supplied

Senior School students can further explore their interests in the Eco Garden, learning to cultivate greenhouse and outdoor gardens, and in extracurricular activities, the Eco Team makes sustainable products.

The schools also benefit from local experts in beekeeping and tending to chickens.

Learning in and outside the classroom supports holistic development and encourages students to develop the eight attributes in the BSN Character Profile that unite their school community.

Multilingualism is celebrated

Of course, an international school isn’t complete without its attention to languages.

The BSN has a solid orientation to multiculturalism, and it’s even more apparent in their attitudes to languages.

They encourage students to continue speaking, reading and developing their personal languages at home while practising and learning in English all day at school.

All languages are embraced at The British School in The Netherlands. Image: The British School in The Netherlands/Supplied

The BSN believes everyone’s learning is enriched when students share their personal languages in the classroom.

Students have the opportunity to share their personal languages and cultures in school, creating a more inclusive environment for the school community.

Access to unique extracurricular opportunities

Apart from having excellent education, top-tier technology, and a well-rounded language curriculum, The British School in The Netherlands takes it upon itself to offer other enriching activities and opportunities for students outside of academia.

Students can participate in Model United Nations, attend the school-organised TEDxYouth talks, and participate in the International Award, among other activities.

Your kids can discover their interests and flourish in their passions. Image: The British School In the Netherlands/Supplied

From choir, music lessons, and drama to sports teams, art classes and sustainability projects, students can try various activities to spark their interests and develop their passions.

Does this sound like the international school for your family?

Looking towards the future

Overall, The British School in The Netherlands is an exemplary international school, constantly looking ahead to ensure it continues to provide the best education for its students.

From dedicated staff and diverse teaching approaches to exciting activities and opportunities, students will gain an invaluable school experience that will serve them well for their lifetime.

