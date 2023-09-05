A summer break in Oostende: more than just your average beach town

Oostende is a gem in Belgium, sitting on the coast of the Flemish North Sea. But let us tell you: Oostende is not just another plain old beach town.

For those who yearn for more than sun-soaked beaches and traditional tourist attractions, Oostende offers a world of edgy art, cultural entertainment, and plenty of fun activities to do with the family.

The fun is just a short drive away from Amsterdam, and easily accessible by train. And let us tell you: it is worth making your way down there!

How do we know this? Because we visited Oostende! So stroll along with us on this written tour of Oostende as we tell you what you absolutely cannot miss.

Discover unique street art during the Crystal Ship Tour

The Crystal Ship tour guides you past some of the most impressive street art we’ve ever come across.

What used to be mundane city walls are now canvases for graffiti by street artists from around the globe. Every corner has a story to tell, and each piece of art is bigger and bolder than the previous one.

Street art big and small — anywhere you look! Image: DutchReview

The Crystal Ship tour essentially turns the streets of Oostende into an open-air museum that brightens up the town.

The town offers a handy little app or booklet for visitors to pick up, which allows you to guide yourself past the impressive art. It boasts quite a few different routes, so you can make your tour as crazy as you want it to be. ⚡️

Speaking of art: one piece you can’t miss (partly because it’s red, giant, and on the beach promenade) is ‘Rock Strangers’!

We’re not sure what it is, but it looks cool! Image: Depositphotos

Live out your sailing dreams on the Mercator ship

For those seeking an even more immersive experience, we recommend a visit to the Mercator ship. This huge ship stands tall as a symbol of Oostende’s maritime past. ⚓️

Once a training ship for the Belgian merchant navy, the Mercator is now a floating museum, welcoming visitors to relive its legacy. It’s permanently docked in the Oostende yacht port, an area you’ll want to check out when visiting.

What a sight to see! Image: DutchReview

Climb up the gangway, and you’ll find yourself transported back in time, tracing the steps of sailors who once ventured into the vast unknown. Mercator offers a unique experience and truly gives a feel of what life was like on such a vessel.

Tip: Before you let yourself get nostalgically carried away: make sure to check if it’s open for visits first.

Get a glimpse into Oostende’s past at Fort Napoleon

A short journey from the city centre, Fort Napoleon stands on top of a dune, guarding the secrets of Oostende’s history.

This fortified structure was commissioned by Napoleon himself — but it’s more than just an imposing facade.

A blast from the past. Image: DutchReview

Fort Napoleon offers a glimpse into a time of war and strategic defence, letting you venture through underground passageways and peer through narrow slits used by soldiers of the past.

On a less romantic but more practical note: there’s a free parking lot next to it with ample space, making it perfect for your first or last stop when visiting Oostende. 😉

Believe it or not: this is also a surprisingly good place to go with kids. At the time of our visit, they had a nice interactive children’s exhibit set up.

It’s also a great idea to enjoy lunch here, the attached restaurant was quite lekker (as so often is the case in Flanders)!

Tip: Starting on 16 December 2023, you can also visit the brand new family-friendly James Ensor exhibit!

Be inspired by the art of the Belgian master James Ensor

Speaking of Ensor, back in the heart of the city, the Ensor House celebrates the works of the renowned Belgian artist, James Ensor, who is famous for his unconventional (and sometimes bizarre) paintings. 🎨

The museum houses an extensive collection of his masterpieces, each revealing a new layer of eccentricity and complexity.

Even the architecture is artsy! Image: DutchReview

Tip: Ah yes, time for food! Just five minutes away from the James Ensor House, you’ll find the rooftop terrace at the ‘Grote Post’ building. We recommend this place for excellent food and some of the best views Oostende has to offer!

The upcoming Ensor year

The allure of Oostende’s artistic brilliance does not end with the James Ensor House. In fact, the city is currently getting ready to celebrate the upcoming “Ensor Year” in 2024.

The year-long event promises an array of exhibitions, performances, and festivities that pay homage to the artist’s avant-garde spirit. More info about all of this can be found here.

Take a stroll along the beach and promenade

Of course, a visit to Oostende isn’t complete without a leisurely stroll along the shores of its pristine beach and promenade. 🌊

Sink your toes into the sand, breathe in the salty air, and enjoy your well-deserved break. The Oostende beach is long and wide, so it’s easy to secure yourself a stay with a stunning beach view.

We stayed at the Andromeda Hotel and were treated to this glorious view. Image: DutchReview

The promenade of Oostende is a true classic. There are the Venetian galleries (nicely dubbed ‘gaanderijen’ in Flemish) and the grand Thermea Palace Hotel to stroll past.

It’s a blast from the past and a must-do (when the weather permits 😉).

Tip: Wanna treat your kids and yourself to more than walking? Rent a 4-person skelter and cruise the promenade in style!

They see me rollin’… 😎 Image: DutchReview

How to get to Oostende from the Netherlands?

Now that you’ve been enticed let’s tell you how to get here, shall we?

If you’re travelling to Oostende from Amsterdam, there are two main options: by car or by train.

Travelling to Oostende by car

The drive from Amsterdam to Oostende takes approximately three hours, offering you the freedom to explore the picturesque landscapes of Belgium along the way (or honestly, if timed wrong, get stuck in the Antwerp rush hour, don’t do that).

Travelling to Oostende by train

On the other hand, the train journey is also convenient. High-speed trains connect Amsterdam Central Station to Oostende in around three hours, providing a comfortable and somewhat stress-free experience.

A trip to Oostende is not just another standard Flemish city trip. It’s good in the summer for the beach-lovers, but it’s just as great in the winter, as it’s much more than just a beach town.

This place truly has something to offer for everyone: from urban art, to maritime history, to the good ol’ beach (oh, and tons of delicious food and drinks).

For more info and the Oostende activity calendar, check out Visit Ostend. Veel plezier!

Have you ever visited Oostende? What’s your favourite Belgian town to trip to? Let us know in the comments!