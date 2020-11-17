Paying online in the Netherlands is getting just a bit easier for bunq bank users — the online banking platform is now supporting Google Pay.

bunq’s new Google Pay service has previously been available in on Android phones in a handful of other European countries. Starting today, it’s now also available in the Netherlands and Portugal.

Google Pay is a type of digital wallet that allows you to make payments via many online platforms and contactless payment systems — something not always simple in the Netherlands.

Pay contactless with speed and security! You can now use Google Pay with your Android device anywhere in The Netherlands and Portugal. Simply connect your bunq cards and spend carefree. Learn all about it here 👉 https://t.co/aRLtytiFcy pic.twitter.com/Ryj5UXFVt4 — bunq (@bunq) November 17, 2020

READ MORE | Our experience signing up for bunq Business

For Apple users, this is not such big news, as bunq has supported the comparable Apple Pay method for over a year now.

Larger Dutch banks still not on board

Also jumping on the Google Pay train, two other foreign banks, N26 and revolut, are making the service available to users in the Netherlands, reports NU. Larger Dutch banks are still not ready to come aboard.

Ad

If you’re wondering about which are the best banks for expats in the Netherlands, we’ve got everything you need to know here.

Will you be using bunq’s new Google Pay service? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva