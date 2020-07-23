We’ve previously discussed what happens if you lose your job in the Netherlands, but what about the unemployment benefit front?

We all need the cash when we lose our jobs, it’s a stressful time. The good news is that you can apply for unemployment benefit in the Netherlands AKA the WW-uitkering (sponsored by the good bureaucrats at the Uitvoeringsinstituut Werknemersverzekeringen (UWV) — try saying that 10 times fast!

Don’t sweat it if you’re an expat, you aren’t going to be left behind either. Read on to know all there is to know about WW-uitkering. However, are you eligible? Let’s see.

What does coronavirus change here? If you lose your job as a result of coronavirus, you’re still eligible for the same unemployment benefits that you would be under any other circumstances (you can read more about those below).

If you’re self-employed (ZZP) and aren’t getting as much work as usual as a result of coronavirus, then you might be eligible for government aid. If what you earn falls below the social assistance level, you can apply for a TOZO (temporary bridging scheme for independent entrepreneurs) until October 1 (and possibly for longer, as the crisis continues).

Businesses which are affected by the coronavirus crisis will receive money from NOW for the purpose of paying employee salaries. The company is not allowed to let people go while they are receiving this aid — its purpose is to prevent unemployment. A company is eligible for this if they expect a 20% decrease in revenue (or more) over June, July, August, and September 2020. NOW covers 90% of the loss of turnover: if a business loses 50% of its turnover, NOW covers 45% of wages.

Am I eligible to claim the unemployment benefits in the Netherlands?

Expats can!! (legal residents, subject to some visa restrictions)

If you lost your job, you must have worked 26 weeks out of the 36 — you are then eligible for basic benefits of three months of salary (de wekeneis, and not the full paycheck — more on that later on)

To extend past three months, this is dependent on how many years you’ve worked before

You can’t quit your job and collect unemployment allowance in the Netherlands. However, if your contract isn’t extended you CAN collect unemployment benefits here.

If you are immediately available for another paid employment (so no taking a six months trip to Thailand first)

How much money is the unemployment benefit in the Netherlands?

Your benefit will be 75% of your daily wage, only for the first two months. After this period it will go down to 70%. Your payment is every four weeks. If nothing else, it’s enough so that anyone supporting you from overseas won’t have to send money to the Netherlands anymore.

How long can you have the unemployment benefit for?

As stated above, your benefit can be as little as three months (if you have worked 26/36 weeks) and as much as 24 months — all dependent on how long you’ve been in the employment and your personal circumstances. However, collecting unemployment benefits is (of course) a bureaucratic minefield, and the Dutch government is regularly changing up conditions and rules. They’ve been cutting down the number of months in recent years.

De jareneis – this is when you’ve worked four years out of five, before you lost your job. Your unemployment can be extended because of this and means that the benefit will last as long as you were in that employment for. This also counts if you were working in another EU country, as long as you can provide evidence. This is a lengthy process because you need to wait for the country to get back to the UWV — bug the hell out of them.